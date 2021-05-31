After a taste of summer this weekend, more of a comfortable spring feel has returned the last few days. After a cooler and cloudier Monday, our Tuesday featured some sunshine and more seasonable temperatures back up in the mid 70s. But don’t get too used to the comfort, as the heat and humidity return for a one-day only showing on Wednesday, complete with 90-degree high temperatures and perhaps even a few gusty late day thunderstorms. A cold front will sweep the storms, the heat, and the humidity away for the rest of the week, as some much cooler air and some needed rain arrives later this week, lingering into the start of the upcoming holiday weekend. But those changes will be delayed a day, and a sun-sational Thursday with warm sunshine and comfortably low humidity will be the reward and possibly the pick day of the week weather-wise.
TONIGHT
Expect a partly to mostly cloudy and fairly mild Tuesday night, with overnight lows mostly in the low 60s. A warm front will continue lift on through, and open the floodgates for a one-day return of the heat and humidity for Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY
Here comes the heat again, but it’s one day and done for this round of 90-degree heat. The record high in Allentown at ABE is 92 degrees, set back in 2010, and we could be in the ballpark. Partly sunny skies are expected in advance of a cold front which will approach from the Great Lakes late in the day. Scattered showers and t-storms are expected to break out ahead of the front during Wednesday afternoon and evening. A few of these storms may have strong winds and downpours, and there is a marginal risk for severe weather across much of the area, with a higher risk the farther north and west you travel, especially north and west of the Interstate 81 and 80 corridors.
THURSDAY
Behind our front, it will still be warm for one bonus day, but less humid and therefore more comfortable. With mostly sunny skies expected and highs in the low 80s, this may end up the nicest overall day this week. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look to last through the upcoming holiday weekend, which looks to start off cooler and wetter.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Cool high pressure over eastern Canada and low pressure to our south over the Mid-Atlantic isn’t a good combination for those hoping for warm and sunny weather to kick off the “unofficial” start to summer this Memorial Day weekend. Instead, it’s a perfect setup for some needed but poorly timed rain, Friday into perhaps some of Saturday. Expect mainly cloudy skies, unseasonably cool highs in the low to mid 60s, and some occasional rain and drizzle later Friday into at least early Saturday. If that high pressure can press down enough, there’s a chance for some drier weather building in on Saturday. If not, we’ll have to wait until Sunday.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
The holiday weekend will get better as it goes, with clouds breaking for some sunshine on Sunday and highs inching back up to around 70 degrees. Then on Monday, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. As high pressure builds in closer, it looks brighter and drier, as rain chances continue to trend lower as the weekend progresses.
