After four straight days with highs stuck in the 40s, we finally inched past 50 degrees on Wednesday, even with stubborn clouds blanketing our skies and limiting the sun for most of the day. A nice but brief warm up awaits for Thursday for a one day and done event, with highs surging into the mid 60s ahead of our next cold front. We'll start the day with sunshine, but a quick period of rain will develop late afternoon into the evening hours as our front passes through. In its wake, it's back to colder and brisk weather Friday and Saturday, with highs back in the 40s, but partly sunny and dry weather to accompany the chill. We'll do it again early next week, with a late Sunday into early Monday cold front bringing some rain, then an even colder shot following just before Thanksgiving next Tuesday and Wednesday. However, it looks mainly dry for holiday travel.
TONIGHT
After a mostly cloudy day, some breaks in the clouds should develop overnight as skies trend partly cloudy. It won't be as cold as last night, as relatively mild lows settle down around the 40° mark with light winds.
THURSDAY
A milder start Thursday morning means a warmer finish Thursday afternoon, as a one day surge of warmer air sends highs soaring into the mid 60s. We'll start the day with some sunshine, but as a cold front approaches, clouds will steadily increase during the day with a round of some rain or some rain showers on our doorstep late Thursday afternoon. Areas west of the Lehigh Valley are most likely to see some raindrops arrive before our sunset, which is now around 4:40pm. A period of rain will sweep from west to east across the area, mostly Thursday evening, Rainfall amounts should be around or less than a quarter of an inch, with clouds breaking later at night once our front passes.
FRIDAY
Our next shot of colder air will ride some blustery northwest winds into the area to round out the work and school week. Look for a partly sunny but blustery day with highs only in the mid 40s, with northwest winds gusting as high as 30mph and adding an additional chill to an already colder day. Lows will drop into the mid 20s Friday night as the cold air becomes established.
THIS WEEKEND
Another chilly weekend looks to be in the cards, with Saturday the better but colder day as we'll start with sunshine and end with some increasing clouds. Like Friday, highs will again only top out in the mid 40s, but with much less wind and therefore not as much of a wind chill. Come Sunday, a mostly cloudy day is expected with some showers possible later in the day and overnight as our next cold front arrives. Highs on Sunday will inch up to around 50 degrees ahead of our next front.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Some rain early Monday should be swept offshore by that next front, but more cold air pours in along with some gusty winds later Monday through Wednesday. Highs will only be in the low to mid 40s on the days immediately before Thanksgiving, with colder wind chills. Besides some lake effect snow showers to our north, it does look mainly dry for travel albeit cold and brisk.
