High pressure paves the way for a pair of sunny and pleasant days ahead with some free air conditioning tucked in the middle as nighttime temperatures fall through the 50s. But it is June, so the heat and humidity won't stay away for long. Tuesday will be a transitional day as highs bounce back to the middle 80s and dew points inch up ever so slightly after dark. By mid to late week, the rising humidity is paired with growing rain chances tied to the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal. Of course, at that point, it's in a much weakened form with some showers and a few thunderstorms expected late Wednesday and Thursday. The unsettled weather may last into the weekend.
MONDAY
High pressure hangs out overhead to start the new week Monday. That means those northwest breezes over the weekend become light and dew points remain low, in the 50s and 40s. It's a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine and highs near normal, around 80 degrees. Another comfortably cool night will follow as temperatures fall from around 70 degrees at dusk through the middle 50s by dawn. Night owls will see the bright, waning moon rising in the east sky at midnight with both Jupiter and Saturn sitting above it.
TUESDAY
As high pressure shifts offshore, southwest winds will turn the heat up a bit Tuesday. Highs will reach into the middle 80s after a couple of days off, though dew points will take a little longer to lift into the "muggy" range, probably not until late in the day or at night. So, the bulk of the day still feels nice, considering how humid June days can get. Clear skies will continue through about midnight before patchy clouds develop ahead of an approaching warm front. The night will still be dry, but milder and muggier with lows in the middle 60s.
WEDNESDAY
Southwest winds wrapping around an offshore high continue to steer warmer and more humid air into the northern mid-Atlantic. Highs will soar through the upper 80s, perhaps kissing the 90 degree mark in spots, as dew points climb close to 70 degrees. Fortunately, much of the day will be dry, radar-wise, as sunshine mixes with clouds. Winds may turn a little gusty in the afternoon out ahead of a cold front tied to the remnants of Cristobal. As this storm system approaches late in the day Wednesday and moves through overnight, the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will go up.
THURSDAY
The aforementioned cold front and remnants of Cristobal should continue tracking through and off to our east on Thursday. There are some timing differences with the various forecast models on the progression of our storm system, so at this time, we’ll continue to allow for somewhat cloudy skies along with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm Thursday. If our storm system moves quicker however, it’s very well possible much of Thursday ends up dry and sunnier. Highs are expected to be in the low 80s and if our storm system is slow to move, then expect humidity to still be on the sticky side. If our storm system moves quicker however, then humidity should be more comfortable.
FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND
An upper level low may be close enough to trigger a few showers and thunderstorms at times, but when exactly that happens is still a bit uncertain. Highs will land on either side of 80 degrees with clouds and sun splitting the sky most of the time.