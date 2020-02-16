A relationship between Mother Nature and winter flowered on Valentine's Day, but we all knew it wouldn't last. A couple of cold days with afternoon temperatures in the lower 30s Friday and Saturday are quickly followed by a string of mild February days with highs in the middle to upper 40s Sunday through Tuesday. By Tuesday, this mild air will come with occasional rain. And perhaps that rain initially mixes with a bit of snow and sleet well north of the Lehigh Valley. Behind this system, another one-day-stand with winter on Thursday. Highs will hug the freezing mark, coupled with a brisk wind. Outside of a few flurries Thursday, it's a bright but chilly day. That sunshine will spill into Friday and the following weekend, though the same can't be said about the winteresque air. Temperatures will once again warm up to 50 degrees, give or take, by this time next weekend.
SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT
A weak cold front is lurking well off to the northwest, so we'll sneak in another dry...albeit cloudier...weekend day out ahead of it. Despite the additional mid to high level clouds around Sunday, high temperatures will still end up a solid 10 to 15 degrees milder than yesterday, in the middle 40s. By Sunday night, that weak cold front closes in without much fanfare. While a sprinkle or a flurry can't be ruled out, it's probably just cloudy and dry for most of us with lows in the upper 20s.
PRESIDENTS' DAY
An area of high pressure builds in behind Sunday's cold front, leading to plenty of sunshine for Presidents' Day, sunshine that may earn the day an extra degree or two compared to Sunday. So, we'll elect for high temperatures in the upper 40s, making for another mild February day. It won't be all that cold Monday night, either, courtesy of increasing clouds. Lows will land on either side of freezing mark.
TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT
Our next round of wet weather arrives as a cold front approaches from the west later Tuesday into Tuesday night. The storm itself is well to the north, meaning so too is the core of any cold. In fact, highs may one-up Monday's, perhaps hitting 50 degrees in spots. While the day consists of strictly rain for almost everyone, a little bit of snow or sleet may fall in the higher elevations well north of the Lehigh Valley before quickly going to all rain. Rainfall amounts don't look all that impressive. Between 0.25" and 0.50" of rain will be possible until it comes to an end overnight.
WEDNESDAY
A transitional day of weather as brisk, northwest winds steer chillier air into the northern mid-Atlantic. Times of clouds then times of sun will be the rule, along with a couple of snowflakes occasionally floating across the sky. After a few mild February days, highs will ease back to the more seasonable lower 40s Wednesday ahead of an incoming shot of colder air at night. That's when temperatures will dip well down into the 20s, if not the teens farther north.
THURSDAY
It's a "don't judge a book by its cover" kind of weather day Thursday as it will appear bright and beautiful, but feel brisk and quite cold. Highs in the lower 30s will feel more like the middle 20s after factoring in the wind. Winds will die down by Thursday night with high pressure directly overhead.
FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND
Winter's chill is fleeting with a gradual warm up from Friday into the weekend. Highs in the upper 30s Friday will be followed by the upper 40s Saturday and the lower 50s Sunday. And the entire weekend, at this point, looks dry and...at worst...partly sunny.