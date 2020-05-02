If April showers bring May flowers, then we should have a flower bounty this month thanks to a wet April. For most of us, rainfall totals for the month were around 0.50" to 1.50" above average, although it seemed like more given the frequency of the showers throughout the month. So most of us are ready to bid a fond farewell to April and issue a warm welcome to May, with an emphasis on warm, and Mother Nature won't disappoint for the first weekend of the month. Expect a pair of 70-something-degree days Saturday and Sunday, with Saturday getting the nod as the better overall day. That's not to imply that Sunday will be a bad day, as we'll try to sneak in a warm and mostly dry day tucked in between some primarily nighttime showers both Saturday and Sunday nights. While next week looks largely dry with no big chances of any rain, cooler than average temperatures will make a comeback. Granted, cooler than average in May isn't as cool as cooler than average in April. Nevertheless, highs only around 60 degrees later next week will be almost 10 degrees cooler than average, and probably not too popular with some of us.
SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT
Saturday looks sun-sational, with plenty of sunshine to start the day, and some clouds filtering in from the west and mixing in with that sunshine later in the day. It's a dry and pleasant day overall with highs in the low 70s met by a westerly breeze relaxing with time. Clouds thicken overnight with some mostly light rain showers developing, mainly while you're sleeping, as a warm front approaches from the west. Temperatures only end up in the low 50s overnight courtesy of the uptick in clouds and moisture.
SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT
We're threading the needle a bit with Sunday's forecast, as our Saturday night warm front responsible for a few showers lifts away early in the day, with lingering clouds and perhaps a shower early. Then a cold front slides our way late in the day and overnight, and a stronger disturbance sliding along that front will produce an area of steadier rain late Sunday and especially Sunday night. The higher rainfall totals will likely be points south, across far southern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and into South Jersey. 0.50" or more is possible here, while amounts diminish to around 0.10" farther north through the Lehigh Valley, Poconos, and North Jersey. Now back to Sunday, when we'll be largely in between these two rounds of rain. While the day features more clouds than sun, a little sun will still be enough to get us up into the low to mid 70s. The daytime hours look mostly dry, with the late afternoon and evening hours the best chance for some wet weather encroaching on the area, with the highest rain chances overnight.
MONDAY
Behind our cold front, skies turn out partly sunny to start next week. But a brisk northwest breeze will start to deliver some cooler air, which will settle in for much of the week. The cool air won't be instant though, and we still sneak in one more seasonably mild day in the mid 60s on Monday before that cool air becomes more established as the week progresses. Outside of a sprinkle or two mostly in the higher elevations, it looks dry. And by Monday night, skies trend clearer. Good news for stargazing hoping to see some fireballs associated with the Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower. It peaks Monday night into Tuesday morning with 10 to 30 meteors an hour. This year around, the bright moon may dim a lot of those shooting stars, so it'll be a lot like fishing. You may catch something good, or you may leave empty-handed. We have for the former rather than the latter.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Starting Tuesday and perhaps lasting through next weekend, unseasonably cool air returns with highs only around 60 degrees, definitely cool by early May standards. While there are no big storms in the forecast, there could be a few showers around the middle of the week (Tuesday night and Wednesday) and a better chance of some rain later Friday.