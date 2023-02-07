A weak front settles into the area and with it may bring a few passing showers later in the evening. Temperatures won't change much, in fact highs Wednesday will be even warmer, growing to near 50. The best chance of rain likely arrives Thursday, but with highs will be in the 50s, so it will be all rain. Temperatures will also become cooler and closer to seasonable levels by the weekend with highs mainly around or just above 40 degrees and nights in the 20s. Models have been hinting at an area of low pressure to move over or just south of our region late Friday into Saturday. As of now a chilly showers seem most likely but recently the trends have been taking the low pressure system more to our south. If this remains a consistent trend, the weekend could end up mostly dry and cooler. Stay tuned!
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
A weak front approaches the area from the west later and there will be a few showers along this front mainly in the evening and into part of the overnight hours. Nighttime temperatures will fall to the mid 30s. After midnight skies will begin to break up heading into the early morning hours. High pressure makes a brief return Wednesday with a dry day anticipated under partly sunny skies. Temperatures will become even milder, moving into the lower 50s. The next area of low pressure will begin to develop to our west and begin to work east. So, expect increasing clouds and perhaps a shower or two mainly around or after midnight.
THURSDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
The pattern looks unsettled late in the week and into Super Bowl weekend, with one or two systems providing us with our next chance of rain. The first is on Thursday, with a good chance of periods of mostly light rain throughout much of the day, and plain rain too given high temperatures should be in the low to mid 50s. There may be a lull on Friday as high temperatures remain mild in the low to mid 50s, then a second system may provide us with another chance of mainly rain next Saturday, although the rain/snow line could theoretically be a little closer to the area as some seasonably colder air settles back in with high back to near normal.
TRACK THE WEATHER: