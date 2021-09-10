We wrapped up the week with some dry and pleasant weather on Friday, and think of it as a harbinger of things to come for the impending weekend. If anything, the weekend is even nicer, with a pair of partly to mostly sunny and dry days expected. If you're more of a fan of a fall-ish feel, you'll like the clear, cool, and crisp pair of nights ahead, with a comfortably mild and sunny Saturday tucked in between. If you want to hold onto more of a summery feel, then you'll like Sunday, and actually most of next week, as highs climb back into the mid 80s each of those four afternoons. There could be a spotty shower or thunderstorm here or there, but there are no tropical systems, no strong cold fronts, no severe weather outbreaks, and no eventful weather events in the cards for the next seven days. It's a well-deserved stretch of tranquility to say the least, after four rounds of storms and flooding over the last four weeks.
TONIGHT
For the second straight Friday night, expect mainly clear skies, light winds, and cool and crisp temps with lows around 50 degrees, including some mid to upper 40s in the Poconos and normally cooler spots. It also means great weather this evening for Friday night high school football, as winds gradually diminish and skies become clear as any daytime fair weather cumulus clouds melt away after dark. Evening temps will slowly fall through the 60s.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
This could be of the nicest from start to finish weekends we've seen in a while, with a pair of partly to mostly sunny days expected. Temperatures will warm a little each day, as Saturday gets up into the mid to upper 70s after a very cool and crisp start, and Sunday climbs into the mid 80s, dry and quiet all the while. There could be a passing shower Sunday night after dark, mainly in the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The partly sunny, warm, and mainly dry weather should continue Monday and Tuesday, with moderate humidity levels as well, especially by mid-September standards. There will be a front hanging out nearby later Monday into Tuesday, but it's uncertain if it will have much impact on our temperatures or rain chances. We'll keep a stray shower or thunderstorm mention in the forecast later Monday or Tuesday, but we think any shower or storm that pops up is the exception to the otherwise dry rule. Highs will be in the mid 80s, warmer than our average high in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees for this time of year.
LATER NEXT WEEK
A cold front will try to slide through later Wednesday and Wednesday night, providing our best chance of a shower or thunderstorm for the week. But even then, it may only be a few scattered storms and nothing widespread or severe, and there's the chance the front doesn't have total success in making it through the area. Temperatures may come down a little late in the week behind that front, presuming it makes it through. We'll then watch some moisture that will try to sneak up the East Coast late next week and the following weekend.
