After a pair of dry and comfortable days, we had some rain overnight lasting into the morning. Now, we get ready for summer-like heat and humidity beginning Friday after a comfortable afternoon today. Look for some sunshine to return as afternoon highs top out in the middle 70s along with a nice breeze. Rainfall averages were around a half inch to inch for many locations. A pair of 90-degree days are now expected this weekend, the first two of the season, and record highs may be challenged with highs into the mid 90s for some of us on Saturday. Relief eventually arrives after out slower Sunday cold front brings a late day or overnight thunderstorm, and then it's back to cooler 70-degree sunshine early next week.
THURSDAY
Clouds break for some sunshine today along with a nice breeze out of the north around 8-16 mph. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the middle 70s, with the humidity levels remaining tolerable for one more day before our late week summery surge takes over.
FRIDAY
Here comes the heat and humidity, with Friday the first day of a three day stretch of mid-summer-like warmth. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Friday, with partly sunny skies and higher humidity levels making it feel a bit warmer than it already is. We won't break any records on Friday, but highs will be a good 10 degrees warmer than average for mid to late May.
SATURDAY
The heat is on this weekend, all weekend long as our a Sunday cold front will now be slower to arrive, prolonging the 90-degree heat into Sunday now as well. Saturday will still be the hotter and drier day, with highs into the low to mid 90s for most of us and record highs likely challenged. The record in Allentown is 92° (set in 1934) and in Reading it is 96° (set in 1996). Both have the potential to be broken, especially Allentown. Higher humidity will tack on a few more degrees as to how hot it will actually feel. Saturday will be the first 90-degree day of the year, a little ahead of our average first 90-degree day, which is May 30th.
SUNDAY
With the slower cold front, Sunday is now partly sunny, hot, and humid with highs in the low 90s, but more cumulus cloud development and a few late day or evening thunderstorms will likely trim a few degrees off Saturday's highs. Still, another unseasonably hot and sticky day by May standards is ours to sweat to before relief finally arrives behind our slow cold frontal passage Sunday night.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Relief arrives, to the tune of 70° highs Monday and Tuesday with partly sunny skies both days, with comfier overnight lows either side of 50 degrees. Monday will be a little breezy, but both days look largely dry to start the new week as more spring-like temperatures return.