Thursday overall wasn’t as nice as Wednesday was considering all the cloud cover we saw, however high temperatures still managed to get a little warmer in the low 60s thanks to a southwest wind flow ahead of a cold front. That front touched off some showers for areas mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley during the afternoon, and we’ll continue to allow for a shower or two early on this evening as the front crosses the area. Warmer and more pleasant temperatures will now be the theme in general moving forward. Friday gets the nod as the pick day of the work and school week with sunny skies and highs climbing into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees in a few spots, and Sunday looks like highs could take off well into the 70s, perhaps even approaching 80 degrees in a few spots. There’s a brief and modest hiccup in between on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and cooler but not too far off from seasonable highs in the low 60s to start the weekend. After the big spike in temperatures on Sunday, temperatures start to slowly drop off again as we begin next week. So we have a little bit of a roller coaster ride with the numbers for the next several days, yet for the most part, those temperatures will be much more tolerable to be out and about in. And the good news as well is that no significant rainfall or storm systems are anticipated anytime soon.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND FRIDAY
Early on this evening we still have a slight chance for a brief light shower as a weak cold front coming in from our west crosses the region. It will be a little breezy at times and also somewhat cloudy early on this evening as that front approaches, but eventually later tonight we can expect skies to gradually clear with winds also gradually diminishing. Overnight lows won’t be as chilly as last night only dropping into the mid to upper 40s this go around. High pressure builds right back in across the region for Friday leading to a mostly sunny day with afternoon high temperatures expected to climb to more seasonable and pleasant levels in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
THE WEEKEND
While an overall warming trend will be the theme in the coming days, there is one slight bump in the road to that trend come Saturday. Thanks to an area of high pressure building south over New England it will set us up with more of an easterly onshore wind flow. This will lead to a slight cool down Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and highs dropping back to the low to mid 60s. While much of the day does look to be dry, we can’t entirely rule out a brief light shower thanks to a warm front approaching from our south and west. That warm front will then push through Saturday night setting us up for a much warmer and a bit sunnier Sunday as winds turn back out of the southwest. Highs Sunday are expected to soar into the upper 70s with perhaps even a few 80 degree readings under sunshine and patchy clouds. Sunday certainly looks to be the pick day of the weekend, but even Saturday looks to be largely rain-free.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Temperatures start to drop back off again on Monday as high pressure yet again builds southward over New England. This once again establishes more of that easterly onshore wind flow for us which in turn provides some cooler air. Granted at this time, we still think high temperatures will be rather pleasant for this time of the year on Monday topping out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The day is likely a bit cloudier again however thanks to more moisture being brought in from the Atlantic with that onshore wind flow. Then Monday night, a cold front starts to approach from our west bringing more clouds and the chance for some mostly light rain showers. The front will cross the region for Tuesday keeping plenty of clouds around along with a continued chance for some showers. Temperatures will continue to cool on Tuesday with highs falling back into the low and mid 60s. And looking beyond Tuesday, it seems those highs will continue to fall into the 50s again with winds picking back up to add an extra chill to the air. Don’t put away those heavier jackets just yet, but in the meantime, enjoy the pleasant temperatures in the near-term!
