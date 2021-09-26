The first weekend of fall is certainly turning out to be classic, crisp and cool one, as expected! It'll be another crisp, cool start with some patchy fog this morning otherwise more sunshine and fall-like temperatures will come this afternoon. The comfortable pattern stays with us all of next week, and while there may be a passing shower or two Monday night into Tuesday, things look to remain mainly dry into the middle of next week. So, despite the unsettled hiccups the first few days of the season, some quintessential early fall weather looks to stay with us for the foreseeable future.
SUNDAY
Fall weather at its best, and it's ours to keep for the remainder of the weekend with high pressure in charge. Expect another mostly sunny sky on Sunday. It will be a little cooler and breezier Sunday but still a fine fall day, with highs closer to 70 degrees and overnight lows Sunday night dropping to around 50 degrees.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
No worse than partly sunny skies are expected Monday and Tuesday, though a few weak disturbances could produce a passing shower or two either later Monday or anytime Tuesday. Highs will remain in the low 70s, with no big storms or major rainmakers in sight through the first half of next week. So mainly dry, pleasant, and seasonable are the continuing themes for next Monday through Wednesday.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Things get a little more complicated later next week. There will be a big high pressure over eastern Canada, and if that is our main weather player, we'll keep the comfortable and quiet weather pattern going. There could also be some mischief off the East Coast, be it a low pressure or just some moisture, that could bring some clouds or showers into the picture depending on the pattern. For now, we'll just put the chance of a few showers in the forecast later in the week and we'll monitor as the convoluted picture hopefully becomes more clear.
