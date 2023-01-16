THE BIG PICTURE
There was a pretty good breeze around on Sunday keeping a chilly feel to the air around, although not as harsh as Saturday given the return to ample sunshine and slightly warmer afternoon high temperatures around or just above 40 degrees.
Martin Luther King Day Monday should feel more comfortable to be outside as we’ll keep plenty of sunshine going along with a continued warming of our high temperatures into the mid 40s and somewhat lighter winds, although you will notice a breeze at times.
High temperatures remain above normal in the 40s for the rest of the week. As for some perspective, the average high should be in the upper 30s.
It's not as warm as where we were earlier this month, but temperatures remain above normal indefinitely, which means cold and snow remain scarce. Anything that falls this week should be mostly rain and not wintry in nature, with Tuesday and especially Thursday the best chances for some wet weather.
DETAILED FORECAST
MLK MONDAY
The cold eases a bit today as afternoon highs will reach the middle 40s. There will still be a breeze at times, but it won't be as strong as Sunday. With a storm to our east and another to our west, we will end up with sunny to partly cloudy skies with high pressure in control.
TUESDAY
Skies turn mostly cloudy for Tuesday as an area of low pressure moving across the Great Lakes pushes a cold front in our direction. The front may spark a little rain at times beginning in the late morning hours and continuing during the afternoon, but any activity is not expected to amount to much. Tuesday in general should be more dry than wet. High temperatures are expected to reach the low 40s.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Tuesday’s weak front will exit offshore for Wednesday making for a dry day, although still somewhat cloudy skies, as high temperatures climb a little again back into the upper 40s.
A stronger storm system looks to impact the region on Thursday, and it once again looks to be a case where low pressure tracks to our northwest meaning more influence from milder air. So this means Thursday is likely another rainy day, although at the onset in the morning, there might be a little snow and/or ice for parts of the Poconos. High temperatures Thursday are expected to reach the low 40s.
In the wake of Thursday’s storm system, the region turns mainly dry for Friday with just the slightest chance of a snow shower mainly across the higher elevations north and west. Northwesterly winds will turn gusty again adding an extra chill to the air as clouds limit sunshine with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 40s but wind chills well down into the 30s.
