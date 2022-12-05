Sunday was cooler compared to Saturday with high temperatures holding in the low and mid 40s. We were treated to a mostly sunny and dry day with not much of a breeze.
High pressure will keep our mostly sunny theme going as we kick off the new work and school week, and temperatures will climb back to more seasonable levels by Monday afternoon.
Another round of rain arrives on Tuesday followed by a lingering shower Wednesday. It will be another setup where, despite the clouds and rain, high temperatures will still manage to climb into the 50s, especially Wednesday.
Dry weather along with some sun should return for Thursday as high temperatures remain mild in the 50s.
Cooler temperatures settle back in by the end of the week into next weekend, but uncertainty remains with regards to just how much cooler it will get.
In terms of precipitation - that'll be based on how close an area of low pressure tracks. As of now, it appears any precipitation would occur mostly on Friday. Bottom line is…there's no snow or bitter cold in the forecast ...at least just yet.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
High pressure will remain in control for Monday as it gradually slides off the coast throughout the day.
We expect a mostly sunny and dry day as our wind direction becomes more southerly. This in turn will lead to warmer and more seasonable afternoon high temperatures in the upper 40s. So we’ll sneak in one more nice day before a cold front slides through on Tuesday bringing with it plenty of clouds again along with periods of mostly light rain.
We’ll remain on the mild side of the front, so despite the clouds and wet weather, we should still manage to see high temperatures Tuesday climb to around 50 degrees.
Tuesday’s front appears as though it will get hung up across the region for Wednesday as we stay on the mild side of the boundary. Drier times are expected compared to Tuesday, but a few showers will still be possible. With some breaks of sun anticipated along with the region remaining on the mild side of the aforementioned front, we expect afternoon high temperatures Wednesday to climb to mild levels in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure over eastern Canada should be just strong enough to push our aforementioned front far enough to our south Thursday to bring back a little more in the way of sunshine along with mainly dry conditions. High temperatures Thursday should also remain mild in the low 50s.
Cooler temperatures are then expected to gradually sink south by Friday and the weekend, with highs back in the mid 40s Friday and lower 40s for the weekend.
There could be some rain, and if it's just cold enough, perhaps some snow (especially in the higher elevations) sometime Friday, but that is all based on where an area of low pressure approaching from our west or southwest tracks. And there remains a high amount of uncertainty with the track at this time.
