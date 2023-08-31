A cold front brought a few showers and downpours first thing Wednesday morning, but things improved quickly late in the morning and through the afternoon Wednesday.
We are now at the start of what will be an extended stretch of dry weather through the rest of this week, the entire Labor Day holiday weekend, and most of next week as well.
While the sunshine will be a fixture during a long stretch of nice weather, temperatures and humidity levels will change, with the comfiest weather on the front end of this stretch.
Things turn increasingly hot and humid towards and beyond Labor Day through much of next week. Many of us haven't seen a 90-degree day in over a month (since late July), but we'll have the opportunity for several in a row, and maybe even an early September heat wave, next week.
Expect comfy highs in the 70s the next few days, 80s to start the holiday weekend, and 90° highs or better a good chunk of next week.
There's no rain in sight, as the remnants of Hurricane Idalia stay well to our south, thanks to a blocking area of high pressure providing us with nice weather.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
While Idalia leaves us alone and weakens to a tropical rain storm as it heads off the Carolina coast, we'll benefit from a large area of high pressure that builds in from the north and helps to keep Idalia away.
As a result, we'll have mostly sunny skies and comfortably warm high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s each afternoon.
With refreshingly low humidity, the nights will be clear, cool, and quite comfy for late August, with lows in the low 50s, including some upper 40s in the Poconos and higher elevations of northwestern New Jersey.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND
Of the three big summer holiday weekends, Labor Day is usually the best bet for the nicest weather. And this one won't disappoint, with our big bubble of high pressure ensuring no trouble weather-wise.
Expect partly to mostly sunny skies all weekend-long, from Saturday to Labor Day Monday, and a steady warming trend as well.
Highs will be in the low 80s Saturday, then mid to upper 80s Sunday, and low 90s come Labor Day Monday, with overnight lows eventually warming from the cooler 50s to start the weekend into the milder 60s by Labor Day.
From the Poconos to the shore and all points in between, expect a stellar last weekend of summer, unofficially speaking that is. Summer officially continues for a few more weeks past Labor Day of course.
And it looks like some hot weather will continue to build post Labor Day next week!
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Summer may "unofficially" end after Labor Day, but our summery weather pattern will keep right on going past the holiday next week.
It looks hot and it looks dry through most of next week, with heat and humidity even increasing a bit more as the week progresses. There's no rain in sight, with plenty of sunshine and highs warming to around 90-95 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday with gradually higher humidity as well.
Milder and muggier overnight lows will be mostly in the mid to upper 60s.
