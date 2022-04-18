TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy at times with rain, sometimes heavy, tapering off and ending late. Some wet snow for higher elevations north and west. Low: 36
TUESDAY: Windy and still chilly with clouds breaking for some sun; a brief shower or two still around. High: 49
TUESDAY NIGHT: Blustery early; clearing and cold. Low: 35
Talk about a pretty eventful beginning to the new week right after Easter! A potent springtime Nor’easter will impact the region tonight as low pressure develops to our south and lifts northward along the Mid-Atlantic coast, eventually moving into New England. Stay alert for gusty winds, heavy rain which could lead to some flooding, and even a bit of accumulating snow around the Poconos and parts of Schuylkill County! High pressure will return for the middle of the week leading to dry and sunny times with moderating temperatures, all-be-it still a little on the cool side for this time of the year. Temperatures look to return to more pleasant levels for the latter half of the upcoming week with mainly rain-free conditions. There are some question marks surrounding temperatures for the upcoming weekend, but at this point we’ll keep the numbers pleasant in the 60s and 70s with once again mainly rain-free times.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND TUESDAY
A spring-time Nor’easter is developing to our south as low pressure makes its way northward along the Mid-Atlantic Coast. The low will send wet weather our way with steady rains tonight that taper back to light rain or showers by first thing Tuesday morning. Winds for many of us may gust as high as 35 mph at times tonight. Higher elevations of the Poconos, especially those above 1500 feet and north of Interstate 80, and higher elevations near and west of Interstate 81 will actually see some wet snow with at least a few slushy inches not out of the question. The highest ridgetops will see the most snow and the greatest potential for any slippery roadways. These locations are currently under Winter Weather Advisories from the National Weather Service (even a Winter Storm Warning for Pike County). For the large majority of our region however, we’re talking just rain here, and that rain could be rather heavy at times, certainly early on tonight, with 1-2 inches of total rainfall expected area-wide. Flood Watches are in effect from the National Weather Service for the heart of the area with the potential for at least some minor flooding along smaller creeks and streams, poor drainage and urban spots. Meanwhile, for any interests at the Shore, you’ll need to be on the look-out for minor tidal flooding as well as the potential for 50-60 mph wind gusts. As our coastal low lifts its way northward towards New England Tuesday, clouds should break for some sunshine as we progress through the day, but a few showers wrapping around the storm system will remain possible. Winds will also be rather gusty Tuesday, perhaps up to 35 miles-per-hour, adding an extra chill to the air with high temperatures only expected to top out either side of 50 degrees.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
High pressure will return for Wednesday leading to dry weather and bright sunshine, lighter winds and slightly warmer high temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. High pressure will shift offshore Thursday leading to a return of a southerly wind flow which will drive in milder air. Temperatures Thursday will return to more seasonable levels with highs in the low to mid 60s. A weak and dying cold front moving in from our west may limit sunshine Thursday and perhaps even spark a stray shower, but all-in-all, much of the day looks dry at this time. A southwest wind flow Friday will continue to warm high temperatures to pleasant levels around 70 degrees with a dry day under a mix of sun and clouds.
THE WEEKEND
Some question marks remain surrounding the weekend. An area of high pressure to our north will try to push offshore from New England and build southward while a frontal boundary gets hung up somewhere near or south and west of the region. Forecast guidance has big differences on the strength of the high to the north as well as its exact positioning. This in turn will be a key player in what exactly happens to our front to the south and west. At this point we’ll go with mainly dry conditions and high temperatures in the middle and upper 60s Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a stray shower. Then Sunday we think things get a bit warmer into the low and mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. But much of this part of the forecast is still very much up in the air at this point. It’s always tough this time of the year to forecast backdoor frontal positions way out in the extended, and this can often mean drastic changes to temperature forecasts as you progress closer to the days. Stay tuned!
