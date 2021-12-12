After a cold front moved through Saturday evening, more seasonable temperatures may a comeback to the region for Sunday. The day was dry and certainly featured plenty of sunshine, however high temperatures went from record levels in the 60s Saturday to mid 40s on Sunday. That change was quite the eye-opener, especially with a brisk wind factored in making temperatures feel more like they were down into the 30s throughout the day. The cool down we saw Sunday will be short lived as high temperatures will quickly rebound to mild levels around or a few ticks above 50 degrees as we move through the first half of the week. High pressure should also keep our weather quiet and dry through this period. A couple weak fronts will try to move through Wednesday night and Thursday night, but any real precipitation with these boundaries looks to either stay mostly away to our north and west or just fall apart. Speaking of Thursday, highs may be nearing 60 degrees and record levels again before temperatures level back off a little for Friday. The next real shot for precipitation, and probably just in the liquid form, comes at the start of next weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
High pressure will be the dominate feature through this period keeping our weather quiet and dry. As that high builds in to our south tonight, look for winds to back down a little while skies remain mainly clear. This setup should allow overnight lows to drop to seasonably chilly levels in the upper 20s. Look for ample sunshine to continue on Monday where there might even be times where there’s really no clouds in sight. Breezes should be lighter, and afternoon highs should inch up closer to 50 degrees making for a more pleasant day to be out and about. Tuesday might feature just a bit more cloud cover compared to Monday, especially for areas north of the Lehigh Valley, but overall, the sun should still dominate. Breezes will be light and afternoon highs will get a couple degrees warmer reaching the low to mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY
A backdoor cold front is expected to drop in from our north late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. While little if any precipitation is expected to occur with the frontal passage, our wind direction will become more easterly off the Atlantic leading to some slightly cooler air. It's not like it's a huge drop in temps at this point, and we still think the numbers will stay slightly above normal with highs expected to remain near or just above 50 degrees. With the easterly flow off of the Atlantic bringing in some moisture, it will likely lead to more clouds than sun for Wednesday. Regardless, the day is expected to remain dry.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY
That backdoor cold front to our south on Wednesday will lift back to our north as a warm front Wednesday night, perhaps sparking a stray shower for areas well north and west of the Lehigh Valley. The more noticeable effects from the warm frontal passage will be a surge of milder air building in for Thursday. With a southwesterly wind flow returning Thursday, we expect highs to soar back into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The record high in fact for Allentown Thursday is 60 degrees set back in 1971. While skies may be more cloudy than sunny Thursday, that doesn't look to stop those temps from taking off, and the day also looks to remain dry.
THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
A weak cold front is expected to move in from the north and west Thursday night. It’s possible this front could spark a few showers, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley, however, it appears most if not all of the showers along the front fall apart by the time the boundary crosses our area. The front, and any possible showers associated with it, look to be well to our south and east by Friday morning setting the stage for a sunnier day Friday with still times of clouds mixed in. Temperatures will get a little cooler in the wake of the cold front for Friday, however highs are still expected to stay above normal in the low to mid 50s. The next real shot for precipitation, and likely just plain old rain, looks to come Friday night into Saturday as an area of low pressure moves into the Great Lakes dragging a cold front towards the region. Mild air in advance of the cold front once again means it will be hard to come by any wintry precipitation.
