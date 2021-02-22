TODAY: Cloudy with wet snow arriving late in the morning, causing slick travel in many areas; mixes with and changes to rain in the afternoon south and east. High: 36
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy; watch for slick spots. Low: 29
TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy and breezy with a rain or snow shower possible from midday onward. High: 42 Low: 30
After a drama-free weekend weatherwise with a good deal of sunshine, and just chilly temperatures, Mother Nature brings the drama right back for Monday as yet more snow returns to the region. This will be a very quick shot of snow thanks to a cold front, and it will only last a few hours, however, while we are dealing with it, the snow will come down at a pretty good clip. Many areas will receive at least a few inches from this, but as you make your way closer to Interstate 95, a mix and change to rain is anticipated which will greatly reduce totals. Behind our cold front, there isn’t really any true cold air, and if anything, temperatures will actually be warming a little as we move through the week.
For Tuesday, a weak system will drop in from our north and west bringing a few rain or snow showers, but little or no accumulation is expected. Highs will be climbing through the 40s as we go into the middle of the week, and Wednesday will see a return to more sunshine with a weak front arriving late in the day and at night. While this front might spark a brief shower, most will stay dry. Behind the front, plenty of sunshine remains for Thursday, with highs dropping a little but still staying above 40 degrees. Then, chillier high pressure returns for Friday keeping plenty of sunshine around, but also dropping highs back into the 30s. So, while we once again have snow and weather drama to start the week, overall, this week is looking much quieter and nowhere near as snowy as the last few weeks.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
A vigorous and fast moving cold front will swing through later today, bringing yet another round of snow to the region. The snow is expected to arrive from late morning to around midday, and once it comes in, expect it to pick up rather quickly. Snowfall rates of 1-2” per hour are not out of the question midday into the early afternoon, and this could easily turn roads rather slick, certainly secondary and untreated surfaces.
As we work into the afternoon, areas to the south and east closer to Interstate 95 will likely mix with and even changeover to rain. Anyone who is south and east of Interstate 95 and closer to the Shore will likely have mostly just rain from the get-go so little or no accumulation is expected in these areas.
For most of us however, even though this snow will be short-lived, it will come down at a good clip during that time and 2 to 4 inches is expected with perhaps a few totals up to 5 inches which includes the Lehigh Valley, Berks, Dutch-Country, upper Bucks/Mont, west-central and northwestern New Jersey, the Poconos, and Schuylkill County. Between I-95 and lower Bucks/Mont and eastern Chester County, a coating to 2 inches of snow is expected.
Rain and snow should actually be done with by the time the evening rush gets underway, however even though the precipitation should pretty much be done with, expect several roads to still be somewhat sloppy. Afternoon highs today are expected to reach the mid 30s.
TONIGHT
Our cold front that brings the snow will be long gone tonight heading out to sea. Not much clearing is expected behind it however so look for skies to stay mostly cloudy tonight with a bit of a breeze staying up. These factors combined should keep temperatures from really bottoming out, so expect the lows to only drop into the upper 20s. Having said that, it will still be cold enough to allow any standing water or slush to freeze, so watch for icy spots overnight.
TUESDAY
A weak clipper like system in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be diving in from our north and west on Tuesday, and this will keep skies mostly cloudy. A bit of a breeze will also stay up adding a little extra chill to the air. Having said that, highs are still expected to get a little warmer reaching the low 40s. The weak clipper system mentioned may spark a rain or snow shower from around lunchtime into the afternoon, but for most this shouldn’t amount to anything. The one exception might be parts of the Poconos where an isolated coating to an inch is not out of the question.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure will build by to our south while a cold front will advance towards the region from the Midwest and Great Lakes. The position of these features will result in a southwesterly wind flow, and this will help draw in milder air to the region which will pump highs all the way up into the mid and upper 40s. Not only that, but some decent sunshine is expected with just a little increase in the clouds later in the day thanks to the cold front from our west getting closer. That front may spark a rain or snow shower late in the day and at night, but it appears much of the moisture with the front will fall apart and many will stay dry.
THURSDAY
High pressure will start to return from our west behind Wednesday night’s cold front, and this system is going to be bringing with it some chilly air. Initially however, that chilly air gets delayed, so while we expect Thursday to be a little cooler compared to Wednesday, highs should still manage to reach the low to mid 40s. It is expected to be a little breezy, but a fair amount of sunshine is at least expected.
FRIDAY
High pressure will build right overhead to end the week leading to ample sunshine and lighter winds. At the same time however, this high brings with it the heart of some colder air building into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. We can expect highs to drop back into the mid and upper 30s, although with the lighter winds, wind chills shouldn’t be too terribly different from the air temperature.
