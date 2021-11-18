Once we burned off some locally dense fog this morning, plenty of sunshine allowed for an impressive but unfortunately short-lived one day warm up. Highs around 70 degrees were a nice treat, but get ready for some much colder and blustery weather to wrap up the week Friday and Saturday. A cold front will bring a quick round of rain through the area Thursday evening, then partly sunny skies return for the next few days. Regrettably, the warmth does not, as highs will only be in the mid 40s the next few afternoons, with some gusty winds on Friday keeping wind chills in the 30s throughout the day. Another cold front will bring another quick round of rain Sunday night and early Monday, then an even colder shot of air will follow before Thanksgiving next Tuesday and Wednesday. While cold, it does look mostly dry for holiday travel.
TONIGHT
As a strong cold front sweeps through Pennsylvania and then New Jersey, expect some occasional rain to develop this evening, ending before midnight for most of us. Rainfall amounts will be fairly light, with only a few tenths of an inch expected at most for much of the area. Some clearing will work in late tonight, but so too will some colder air behind our front, which will ride some gusty northwest winds into the area through Friday.
FRIDAY
Our next shot of colder air will ride some blustery northwest winds into the area to round out the work and school week. Look for a partly sunny but blustery day with highs only in the mid 40s, with northwest winds gusting as high as 35mph and adding an additional chill to an already colder day. Lows will drop into the mid 20s Friday night as the cold air becomes established, with colder wind chills once again.
THIS WEEKEND
Another chilly weekend looks to be in the cards, with Saturday the better but colder day as we'll start with sunshine and end with some increasing clouds. Like Friday, highs will again only top out in the mid 40s, but with much less wind and therefore not as much of a wind chill. Come Sunday, a mostly cloudy day is expected with some showers possible later in the day and especially overnight as our next cold front arrives. Highs on Sunday will inch up to around 50 degrees before the next shot of cold arrives later Monday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Some rain early Monday should be swept offshore by that next front, but more cold air pours in along with some gusty winds later Monday through Wednesday. Highs will only be around 40 to 45 degrees on the days immediately before Thanksgiving, with colder wind chills. Besides some lake effect snow showers to our north, it does look mainly dry for travel albeit cold and brisk.
