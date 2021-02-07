A fast moving storm up the East Coast won’t quite come together in time to provide a major snow for the area, but another round of light accumulating snow is in the cards for Super Bowl Sunday. Expect some light snow to develop this morning, taper off early this afternoon, and skies to clear come game time this evening. It’s a few inches of snow at most for much of area, with 1-3” expected from Reading to Allentown to Easton points north, including the Poconos and northern New Jersey. South and east of the Lehigh Valley, especially closer to and just northwest of the Interstate 95 corridor, some higher amounts are possible, with the best chance of some 3-6” amounts. But for most of our area, it’s 2 or 3 inches of snow, much easier to handle than the 2 to 3 feet of snow we saw with our multi-day storm early last week. The week ahead looks to be a cold one overall, with more chances for winter weather Tuesday and again Thursday and Thursday night. The Tuesday system look nothing more than light snow and a coating to an inch at most, but the Thursday system has a chance to be bigger, with snow, sleet, and freezing rain all a concern later in the week.
TODAY
Some periods of snow will develop around sunrise this morning and continue through midday, before tapering off by afternoon. It’s dry by Super Bowl kickoff time, and skies are already beginning to clear. Expected snow totals are a few inches for most, with the highest totals south and east of the Lehigh Valley, especially along the Interstate 95 corridor. For many, it’s likely a 2 or 3” snowfall, but there’s a chance for some amounts over 3” but under 6” towards far southeast Pennsylvania through central New Jersey, especially closer to the Interstate 95 corridor.
TONIGHT
Skies become mostly clear and it will be a cold Sunday night, with lows into the mid teens. Watch for some refreezing of any wet surfaces overnight.
MONDAY
We’ll start the week off with a break from the flakes, with mostly sunny skies and colder temperatures as highs only reach the upper 20s, about 10 degrees colder than average for this time of year.
TUESDAY
A weak disturbance moves through with some light snow, possibly mixed with some sleet and rain south of the Lehigh Valley. While it won’t amount to much, a light coating to an inch or two of snow is possible.
LATER THIS WEEK
Another brisk but bright day awaits Wednesday, a break in between winter weather chances. A more significant system is possible Thursday and Thursday night, which as of right now looks to start as snow and then possibly change to sleet and freezing rain for parts of the area, with accumulations of both snow and ice possible. It’s too early to talk amounts, but this would be the most impactful storm on the radar over the next seven days to watch.
