After a surge of 50-something-degree warmth overnight Thursday, accompanied by some rain and even some thunder, a cold front has swept both the rain and warmth away on Friday. That will set up a colder, blustery, but dry start to the holiday weekend with clearing skies into Saturday, then plentiful sunshine both Sunday and Monday. A brief shot of cold arrives tonight and lingers through Sunday morning, and while it pales in comparison to the Christmas blast of arctic air, it will be the coldest air we've seen so far this January, which isn't saying much of course. So after one day with highs in the mid 30s (and wind chills below freezing all day thanks to a blustery northwest wind), we bounce right back up into the 40s for the rest of the weekend, and remain in the 40s all of next week. It's not as warm as we were earlier this month, but temperatures remain above normal indefinitely, which means cold and snow remain scarce. Anything that falls next week should be mostly rain and not wintry in nature, with Tuesday and especially Thursday the best chances for some wet weather.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
While the rain is long gone, clouds have yet to clear as of late Friday. And a good deal of cloudiness will linger for our Friday night. Let's call it partly to mostly cloudy at times, with a brisk north to northwest breeze continuing to usher in our quick shot of chill. Lows will drop into the upper 20s, and once you factor in the breeze, it will feel a bit colder.
SATURDAY
The MLK holiday weekend will kick off with a partly sunny, blustery, and cold day on Saturday. Well, at least it will be cold for this January, with highs in the mid 30s, and below freezing wind chills throughout the day. North to northwest winds around 15-25mph will definitely accentuate our brief cold shot, but it will be a dry and brighter day compared to the last few. Skies become clear Saturday night, with lows into the low 20s, rather cold at least for this January.
SUNDAY AND MLK MONDAY
The cold and wind both gradually ease for the rest of the holiday weekend, with mostly sunny skies both Sunday and Monday. There will still be a breeze on Sunday, roughly 10-20mph, with winds finally lighter and under 10mph come Monday. While we'll start each day in the 20s, we should finish around 40° Sunday afternoon and 45° by Monday afternoon for the MLK holiday.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
The cold and snow remain largely absent next week, just as they have most of the month so far. Highs will remain mostly in the mid 40s through the rest of the week, above our average high for mid-January, which is in the mid to upper 30s. A weak disturbance could bring a few rain showers our way on Tuesday, followed by a dry Wednesday, then a better chance of rain on Thursday. Expect plenty of clouds through the middle of the week, with Wednesday our best opportunity for some mid-week sunshine.
