Wow! It actually can snow in winter! Snow has been scarce much of this season, but a widespread 1 to 3 inches of snow fell right on schedule during the middle of our Wednesday, before snow changed to rain from south to north as warmer air arrived. Any lingering snow in the higher elevations should likewise change to rain this evening, and rain could be heavy at times this evening with a gusty downpour or two and even a rumble of thunder towards the coast. It will also be rather windy, as our storm slides through overnight and then departs by Thursday. We're left with some brisk winds the rest of the week, but we'll also dry things out starting Thursday and clear things out by Friday. There's no real cold air in the wake of our storm, so while Friday will be a bit chilly and brisk, three of the next four days will see temperatures in the 40s, with the mildest weather coming this weekend. There could be a few light rain showers Sunday night, but we're otherwise dry after our storm exits tonight. Next week looks unsettled and eventually colder, but not until the end of the week and the start of February.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Any lingering wintry weather this evening, mainly in the Poconos or far northwestern New Jersey, will change to rain. Elsewhere, some periods of rain, along with a few heavy downpours, will continue this evening and taper to just a scattered shower or two by or shortly after midnight. Winds will pick up a bit this evening, especially in any downpours, and may gust to 20-30mph, stronger closer to the coast. A rumble of thunder, especially closer to the shore, is also possible. Any snow or slush covered roads should become just wet overnight as the wintry weather is erased by rain, and with temperatures remaining above freezing in the 30s and even rising into the 40s for some overnight, there are no refreezing concerns later tonight.
THURSDAY
We'll welcome a chance to dry out on Thursday, but plenty of clouds and some gusty winds will linger behind our departing storm. Expect a little sun early in the day, but skies will trend mostly cloudy. It will be rather windy, with some westerly winds around 15-25mph and gusting over 30mph at times, which will make it feel a bit cooler than it actually is. Temperatures will hold steady around or just above 40 degrees, but it will feel closer to freezing with that blustery breeze factored in.
FRIDAY
We'll have a quiet end to the work and school week on Friday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine, less wind, but slightly chillier temps in exchange. Seasonably cold highs will be in the upper 30s, before milder 40s return for the coming weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday will be the better weekend day, with partly sunny skies as temps inch higher into the mid 40s, although southwesterly breezes will be on the increase and help to bring in the warmer temperatures. Clouds return for Sunday, which should trend mostly cloudy. While much of the day is dry, there could be a late day or more likely an overnight chance for a few rain showers. It's a mild day though despite the increased clouds, with highs in the mid and even upper 40s. It also looks mild at The Linc in Philadelphia for the Eagles NFC Championship game, with game time temperatures around 50 degrees. The best chance for any showers should be overnight and most if not all of the game should be mainly dry, at least the way things look right now.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
While there may actually be some bona fide cold air set to come down to open up February later next week, we'll end what has been a warm January with more highs in the low 40s from Monday through Wednesday. It looks cloudier and unsettled mid-week with the chance of mainly rain, given the lack of cold air, with Tuesday night and Wednesday the best chance for some wet weather. The cold would follow late in the week.
