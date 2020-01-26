The weekend ended on a much more positive note weather-wise as Sunday featured much drier times with intervals of clouds and sun and relatively mild high temperatures for this time of the year in the middle 40s. Those 40s however did actually feel more like seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 30s thanks to a westerly breeze occasionally gusting up to 25 miles-per-hour. Outside of a few showers or flurries the farther north and west you travel over the next few days, most of the time it will be dry with times of clouds and sunshine. In fact, it's not until next weekend that a storm may move our way, but even that is very uncertain at this point. What does seem more certain are temperatures staying above normal all the way through the first week of February, which means if and when a storm does arrive, it won’t be met with the kind of cold air that guarantees snow.
TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
While the storm that soaked the area on Saturday is long gone, a broad upper level low spinning to the north isn't as easy to shake. While most of us will stay dry through Tuesday, energy from the upper low to our north will keep skies from going completely clear. Clouds will tend to dominate the skies overall the next couple days, but there will be occasions where the sun wins out for a bit (and also some starry skies at night). It won't be impossible for a flurry or snow shower to pop up farther north and west of the Lehigh Valley through Tuesday, but that chance is rather small. A brisk west, then northwest breeze will accompany continued "mild" temperatures, by January's standards, with lows tonight only expected to dip down to around or just below freezing, although wind chills will dip down into the low and middle 20s. Highs Monday are then expected to be in the middle 40s, but wind chills will be in the middle and upper 30s. Monday night’s lows get a little bit colder compared to Sunday night, but still stay above normal in the upper 20s with wind chills down around 20 degrees. Winds will lighten up a bit Tuesday as highs continue to run above normal, although slightly cooler compared to Monday, in the low 40s.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
These are the best and brightest out of the next 7 as an area of high pressure builds overhead. Plan on lots of sunshine during the day and plenty of stars at night. The clear nights will lead to colder mornings, so highs will be slightly cooler, landing on either side of the 40-degree mark after starting off in the lower 20s.
FRIDAY
Tucked between an approaching piece of energy to the north and one to the south, Friday will likely start sunny but finish with at least some high clouds. It's another dry day across the northern mid-Atlantic with highs in the low to middle 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
THE WEEKEND
For the third weekend in a row, a bit of rain and snow is possible, though not promised. Whether or not two pieces of energy phase together producing a coastal storm for us is still rather uncertain. It's possible the systems stay separate, and that coastal storm heads out to sea, missing us to the southeast. Something to keep on our radar, so to speak.