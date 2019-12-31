For most of us, Sunday and Monday were a pair of cool and wet days with rain or drizzle a lot of the time. Parts of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey in the higher elevations had to deal with a little sleet and freezing rain at times, while others may have heard a rare rumble of December thunder as some of the heavier showers slid through this afternoon. Thankfully, we got the last soaking rain of 2019 out of here before New Year’s celebrations, which means it will be a drier transition from the old year to the new one over the next couple of days. The drier weather will be accompanied by some cool temperatures, but there’s still no seriously cold air in our immediate future. In fact, some 50-degree temperatures may return with rain to round out the week Friday and to start the first weekend of 2020 Saturday.
TUESDAY
The final day of 2019 will be a quiet one, with a plenty of clouds and relatively mild highs in the upper 40s, about 10 degrees warmer than average for late December. It will be rather breezy with brisk westerly winds occasionally gusting to 30 miles-per-hour, with that wind making it feel a bit cooler than it actually is. But given the lack of any real cold air, there won’t be much of a wind chill to factor into your holiday plans. A weak disturbance could touch off a rain or snow shower late in the day or into the early evening hours, but any shower will be brief and should have little to no impact on any New Year’s Eve plans.
NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHT
2019 will end, and therefore 2020 will begin, with partly to mostly cloudy skies for First Night festivities. That early evening rain or snow shower will be a short-lived threat, and most of the night will be dry, albeit still a bit breezy. Midnight temperatures as the ball drops will likely be in the mid 30s, with an overnight low by Wednesday morning closer to 30 degrees.
NEW YEAR’S DAY AND THURSDAY
2020 will kick off with a pair of partly sunny and dry days, with brisk breezes back for another day on Wednesday. It will also be the coolest day of the week with highs only in the low 40s and that breeze adding a chill, but temperatures still remain a bit above average for early winter. Winds diminish on Thursday as the day likely starts with sunshine and ends with increasing clouds ahead of our next weather maker, as highs inch up into the mid 40s.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
It may be a new year, but the same old weather pattern persists, meaning we’ll be on the warm side of yet another storm. Highs will surge past 50 degrees Friday and Saturday, but the price we pay for the warmth is more wet. Some occasional rain or rain showers are possible Friday and Saturday, but neither day looks like a washout with rainfall totals over the 2-day stretch expected to average from 0.25 inches to 0.75 inches. There’s still no appreciable snow or bitter cold in the forecast through at least the next seven days.