TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and milder with a stray sprinkle north. High: 55
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Low: 33
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and even milder. High: 58
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Mother Nature will try to cure any football and weather hangovers from this past weekend with a couple of quiet weather days to start what is hopefully a shortened work week.
A strengthening storm that brought rain and even a wintry mix across the area Saturday night into the first half of Sunday is drifting farther northeast into the Canadian Maritimes, all while an area of high pressure builds in to our south. There's a weak disturbance that will produce some extra clouds and perhaps even a sprinkle farther north, mainly across the Poconos. Farther south, skies will trend brighter and air will trend milder. After a couple of 40-something degree days this weekend, highs will bounce back to 50 degrees, more seasonable for this time of November. As an added bonus to an already nice weather day, Venus and Jupiter will once again be close together in the southwest sky an hour or so after sunset. Find Saturn to their upper left. And hang out to see the Space Station fly by at 5:52. It'll move from the northwest sky to the northeast for a total of 3 minutes.
The northern mid-Atlantic will tack on another tranquil weather day Tuesday. This time around, it's sunny from the start, allowing temperatures to climb out of the morning freezer into the upper 50s by afternoon.
Our relaxed weather radar will turn a little busier by mid-week when a system swings out of the Great Lakes with a bit of rain Wednesday. The day may start dry, but showers will gradually develop, and winds will gradually pick up. That's perhaps the bigger part of the weather story as these winds occasionally gust between 30-40 miles an hour Wednesday night into Thanksgiving afternoon. It may be tough to keep a hold of balloons at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City!
While Turkey Day isn't all that cold temperature-wise with highs in the middle 40s, winds will make those temperatures feel a solid 10-degrees lower. Fortunately, there's no rain or snow on the Thanksgiving weather table. At worst, skies may look partly cloudy at times. Our next rain and possible wintry mix maker won't arrive until the weekend, leading to a dry, but chilly Black Friday morning for shoppers as temperatures tumble into the upper 20s.
Wishes for a wonderful rest of your Monday!