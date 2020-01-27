In folklore, it is said that if March comes in like a lion, it will go out like a lamb, and vice versa. But there’s no saying for January, which at least this year came in with above average temperatures and will end the same way. There’s been little cold and snow for most of the month, and that will be the case not only through the end of January on Friday but also likely through the start of February into next week. After Saturday’s soaking rain, it’s been a mainly dry couple of days, albeit cloudier and brisk at times with a few spotty showers, mostly in the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley. As the week progresses, winds will diminish and so too will the clouds so sunshine will be on the increase through midweek. That should ensure a mostly dry forecast through the end of the month, with the only exception being a rain or snow shower mostly in the higher elevations for one final day on Tuesday. By Super Bowl and Groundhog Day weekend, we’ll watch a bigger storm organize off the East Coast. But at least right now and in the spirit of the super bowl, it looks to miss “wide right” and largely stay out to sea, having little to no sensible impact on our weather.
TONIGHT AND TUESDAY
Expect a good deal of clouds to remain with us overnight, so partly to mostly cloudy should suffice forecast-wise. Outside of a flurry or two in the Poconos, it’s a dry night and not all that cold by late January standards, with lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Tuesday will be our last day of a somewhat brisk breeze and a mix of some sunshine, especially in the morning, along with plenty of clouds. Highs will be the in the low 40s, still a bit above average for this time of year, although that breeze will keep wind chills in the 30s for much of the day. As a weak disturbance approaches late in the day and overnight, a few rain or snow showers are possible, again especially in the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
January will go out like a lamb with a string of sunnier days, with a few clouds lingering early Wednesday before the more appreciable sunshine develops, and then clouds increasing later Friday ahead of our offshore weekend storm. With high pressure building in and cresting overhead later in the week, winds will be lighter, but it will also be just a touch cooler with highs around 40 degrees on Wednesday and easing back into the seasonably cold mid to upper 30s on Thursday. Come Friday, we’ll inch back up into the low 40s as we wrap up January with a dry stretch of weather that will last through the work and school week.
THIS WEEKEND
Our bigger ocean storm will develop well off the East Coast on Saturday, and the trend has been your friend if you’re hoping not to be impacted by this feature, which looks to track safely out to sea well to our south and east. So Saturday may end up mostly dry, with rain and snow chances continuing the trend of the past few days and decreasing to almost nothing. On Sunday, a separate but weaker feature will drop in from Canada and could drop some snow showers and flurries, but this system will have little moisture to work with so no significant impact is expected on Super Bowl Sunday. Weekend highs should remain near or just above 40 degrees, and that’s a bit above average for early February. Even milder air may await for the first half of next week.