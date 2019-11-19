TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 34
WEDNESDAY: Becoming breezy with clouds and some sun. High: 48
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and chilly; brisk early. Low: 32
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
November is notorious for having “uncooperative” clouds, as the low sun angle and sometimes stagnant weather pattern can cause any overcast to be more obstinate than it is forecast to be. Many of us saw such an instance today, as morning clouds took their time breaking, in some cases not until midday or into the afternoon. In fact, the clouds never really broke up through the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, and temperatures were again mired in the 40s as a result. For everyone else, the sunshine brought highs to seasonable levels for mid-November, generally around or a little above 50 degrees. They say if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. And Mother Nature may give us another opportunity for clouds to give way to sunshine on Wednesday, before we do the reverse and sunshine yields to clouds on Thursday.
Before any of that happens, expect some clouds to fill back in overnight as skies trend partly to mostly cloudy. The extra clouds will keep temperatures above freezing for most of us with lows mostly in the mid 30s, although the higher elevations will sneak down towards the 30 degree mark by morning. For Wednesday, the clouds will be more prevalent early in the day with some sunshine trying to take over as the day progresses. But like Tuesday taught us, patience will be a virtue and some of us will have to wait for some appreciable breaks of sun. Northwest breezes will increase as the day unfolds and usher in a slightly cooler air mass, so highs will ease back into the upper 40s, which will feel a bit colder still when that brisk breeze is factored in.
High pressure then builds in overnight into Thursday, which will bring clearer skies and lighter winds. Thursday will therefore start with some sunshine but clouds will again be on the increase later in the day as a cold front approaches from the west. Highs inch back up into the low 50s, which is right where climatology says we should be this time of year. So while the next few days won’t be entirely sunny, they will feature at least some sunshine, near normal temperatures, and remain largely dry. The quiet weather unfortunately will not last into the weekend.
As our cold front slides through on Friday, we’ll have a mostly cloudy, breezy, and milder day to wrap up the week, the warmest day of the forecast with highs up into the mid 50s. The price we pay for the modest warm-up is a few rain showers, but any rainfall will be light and likely only amount to a few hundredths of an inch.
A wave of low pressure will develop along our front over the weekend, which will lie to our south and allow some chillier air to arrive from the north. Weekend highs will fall back into the low to mid 40s both days, with some unsettled weather to contend with as our low ripples along our front and out to sea to our south. Right now, the timing for a round of rain looks to be late Saturday into early Sunday, centered on Saturday night. The air may be just cold enough for a mix of rain and snow in the higher elevations points north and west, but no major winter weather impacts are currently expected.
Have a good night and enjoy the rest of the week!