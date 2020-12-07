Behind a departing storm system on Saturday, we saw some rather chilly air, along with a stiff breeze, return to the region for the latter half of the weekend. Skies certainly cleared out nicely for Sunday, but in several cases highs struggled to even get to 40 degrees, and wind chills were below freezing for much of the day. This chilly air will stay with us for the start of the new week thanks to a northwesterly wind flow and a trough in the jet stream across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. While the winds won’t be too brisk today, expect them to pick back up a bit on Tuesday. Outside of the below normal temperatures and occasional breezes to start the week, the weather will be dry and sunny. By mid-week, things start to change a little as our trough with the jet stream starts to lift away to the north and our northwest wind flow lightens up and changes to the west. Highs will get back to more seasonable levels Wednesday as high pressure moves in from the west and continues our quiet and dry conditions as well. Then, for Thursday and Friday, high pressure moves overhead while more of a ridge develops with the jet stream across the region. Our wind direction will also become more southwesterly and this all spells milder highs getting back to the 50 degree mark by Friday. Yet again, our weather will stay quiet, dry, and sunny.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
An area of low pressure will be tracking by well to our south today, moving off the North Carolina coast as the day progresses. This feature will bring rain and snow to parts of the Virginias and North Carolina, but we will see nothing more than some mid and high clouds from the feature from time to time. Expect most of this cloud cover to occur this morning, then skies will likely feature plenty more sunshine during the afternoon. Similar to Sunday, temperatures will remain quite chilly today thanks to a northwesterly wind flow. Fortunately, those winds look to be a little lighter today, but highs are still only expected to reach the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. There will still be enough of a breeze to make for wind chill values at times down closer to, or even just below, freezing during the afternoon.
TONIGHT
A weak piece of energy in the upper level flow will rotate from north to south through the region overnight keeping some scattered clouds around. No precipitation is expected tonight however, and overnight lows should once again drop to some rather cold levels into the low and mid 20s. Factor in a bit of a breeze staying up, and wind chills will likely dip into the teens by first thing Tuesday morning.
TUESDAY
Some stubborn clouds from overnight Monday will likely linger into Tuesday morning. Expect those clouds to move away by the afternoon however giving way to plenty of sunshine. Thanks to a tightening pressure gradient between high pressure to our west and that aforementioned low pressure system from Monday offshore, our winds will become gusty again adding an extra chill to the air. Once again, highs are only barely expected to get to 40 degrees, but with the breeze factored in, it will likely feel like it’s below freezing for much of the day.
WEDNESDAY
Things will slowly start to change on Wednesday as the vigorous dip in the jet stream that was overhead to start the week begins lifting away to our north. High pressure will move closer from our west easing up our winds and bringing a westerly downsloping wind which should help bring afternoon highs back up a little into the low 40s. Certainly with less of a breeze compared to Tuesday, it will feel a little more tolerable to be out and about. A weak piece of upper level energy will be sliding through, and this will bring us a few cloudier intervals, along with perhaps even a stray flurry or snow shower, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley.
THURSDAY
High pressure at the surface builds overhead for Thursday keeping our weather quiet, dry, and sunny, while more of a ridge in the jet stream aloft starts to take hold as well. With our wind direction turning more southwesterly, this should all aid in bringing our afternoon highs back to milder levels in the upper 40s.
FRIDAY
The same surface high pressure from Thursday will still be well in control overtop of the region for Friday keeping our weather dry with skies no worse than partly sunny. Temperatures will also continue to climb with a ridge in the jet stream now well in place, and a southwesterly wind flow continuing. Look for afternoon highs to reach the low 50s.
