Thursday was only the 7th time in the 40-plus days so far this winter that our highs stayed below 40 degrees as we held at 38 for the afternoon high. It’s also the last time for quite a while, as another extended stretch of warmer than average temperatures starts today and peaks the first half and middle part of next week, as highs once again surge into the 50s from Monday through Wednesday. Before that happens, we’ll have to contend with the chance of a rain or snow shower both tonight and Saturday night, but much of the Groundhog Day and Super Bowl weekend should remain dry, especially the daytime hours.
TODAY
Sunshine gave way to some increasing higher clouds on Thursday, and clouds will remain with us throughout the day Friday. We wrap up the work and school week today with high pressure to our north over New England slowly sliding off the coast. Temperatures will top out in the lower and middle 40s under mostly cloudy skies as winds remain fairly light and variable.
TONIGHT
A much-talked-about storm will indeed develop as advertised off the East Coast tonight and Saturday, but should remain mostly out to sea to our southeast also as advertised, having little to no impact on our weather. There’s the chance of a little light rain or rain showers towards the Interstate 95 corridor and the shore on the outer fringes of our “wide right” coastal low, but the steadiest activity stays out over the ocean. In addition, there’s a weak disturbance to our northwest that could cause a few rain and snow showers, but the bulk of those may remain mostly along and north and west of the Interstate 81 corridor.
So while a rain or snow shower can’t be ruled out anywhere late tonight, much of our area may be mostly dry and sandwiched in between the best precipitation chances. Lows will be in the low 30s as our nighttime temperatures also warm up as well through next week.
THIS WEEKEND
Then comes the start of February this weekend, which also brings Groundhog Day as well as Super Bowl Sunday. Temperature-wise, February picks up right where January left off, with highs expected to be in the low to perhaps mid 40s both weekend days. Saturday looks mostly dry albeit mostly cloudy, while Sunday likely starts with clouds but likely sees at least a little sunshine break through as the day progresses.
After our small shower chance Friday night, another similarly small chance for a few rain or snow showers are possible Saturday night with lows again around freezing. As this next disturbance departs early Sunday, the winds will pick up with brisk west to northwest winds expected to wrap up the weekend.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Ready or not, here they come again. Widespread highs in the mid to even upper 50s are likely for the first half of next week, from Monday through Wednesday. Monday will be the nicest day of the three with a good deal of sunshine, then clouds and rain chances will progressively increase each day through midweek. As a cold front approaches Wednesday, it will deliver our best chance of some wet weather. Cooler air arrives later in the week, but it’s cooler and not colder as any deep cold air and snow remain lacking from the long term forecast, as has been the case much of the winter.