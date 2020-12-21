Similar to Sunday, Monday featured rather cloudy skies, but also more seasonable temperatures, as highs once again reached the upper 30s in many spots. We also saw a little bit of fog to start the day, but that mixed out by midday giving way to a brief period of sunnier skies. There’s little impactful weather through the first half of this week, with more seasonably cool days through Wednesday and mostly dry weather all the while, with just one exception. That comes tonight, as another weak disturbance will bring a few rain and/or snow showers to some, although very little, if any accumulation, is expected. Highs will continue to run either side of 40 degrees the next couple days which is close to average for late December. Unfortunately, weather that will likely have some impacts on your holiday plans arrives in time for Christmas Eve, with a strong cold front approaching later Thursday and Thursday night. Out ahead of it, it’s briefly mild as highs surge past 50 degrees for the first time since Sunday, December 13th. But the warmth comes with a price, as a steadier rain, even heavy at times, arrives Thursday afternoon and for Christmas Eve itself overnight, accompanied by gusty winds as well. We’ll dry out hopefully just in time for Christmas Day, but it will be windy and colder with highs back in the 30s, and perhaps a few mood-setting flurries in spots.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A fast moving weak clipper low pressure system will be diving southeastward from the Great Lakes tonight, working its way across Upstate New York near the Pennsylvania border overnight. This system is expected to touch off some scattered and light rain and/or snow showers tonight with greater odds for all snow across the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey and greater odds for just raindrops closer to Interstate 95. While most likely won’t see any snow accumulation, a few spots in the higher elevations across the Poconos, northwestern New Jersey, and perhaps even Schuylkill County could see a coating, mainly on grassy surfaces. The only other thing to watch for tonight will be areas of patchy dense fog. Overnight lows should drop to right around freezing.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
The weak clipper system that moves by to our north tonight will work offshore first thing Tuesday morning. A lingering rain and/or snow shower may still accompany the feature first thing in the morning, but overall, we expect a dry Tuesday as cloudy skies to start eventually give way to more sunshine as the day unfolds. Breezes will pick up a bit gusting up to 25 miles-per-hour by the afternoon. Highs Tuesday should reach the low 40s. High pressure will then settle in Tuesday night lightening our winds and bringing mostly clear skies. Lows will get colder dropping back into the mid 20s. High pressure will slowly make its way off the coast Wednesday continuing to keep our weather dry and quiet as plenty of sunshine to start the day gradually mixes with high clouds from the west as the day unfolds. Highs will turn slightly cooler compared to Tuesday falling back into the upper 30s. Compared to the weather at the end of the week, Tuesday and Wednesday are the better days for last minute shopping and holiday preps.
THURSDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE)
As a cold front approaches, expect a warm Christmas Eve Day on Thursday with highs above 50 degrees, thanks to an increasingly gusty southerly breeze that may gust up to 40mph by Christmas Eve night. While the morning may start dry, expect increasingly wet weather later in the day as some periods of rain develop, and there could even be a rare Christmas Eve thunderstorm or gusty downpour come through with the front overnight. It certainly looks warm and wet as Santa swoops in here late Thursday, though the exact timing of the front is still up in the air. The faster it is through, the better for Christmas Day. We will need to keep an eye on the potential for some flooding given the heavy rain and mild temperatures rapidly melting our snowpack. Not only that, it’s also possible at the very end of this storm system, we see rain changeover to a brief period of snow as much colder air comes blasting in on the backside of our cold front.
FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY)
Our front will likely be off the coast come Christmas, and the wind will shift around from the west but will still blow quite briskly. Expect clouds to give way to some sunshine, but also a breezy and much colder day as highs drop back into the colder mid 30s. There could be a few flurries or a snow shower, but it’s likely the warmth before Christmas will wash away most of our current snow cover. We will need to have at least one inch of snow on the ground at sunrise on Christmas morning for it to be deemed a white Christmas.
SATURDAY
High pressure will return for Saturday leading to a return of mostly sunny skies and slightly lighter winds. The air mass in place however will remain rather cold, and there should still be enough of a breeze to add a little extra chill to the air. Look for Saturday’s highs to only climb to around 30 degrees.
TRACK THE WEATHER: