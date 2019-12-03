TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and diminishing winds with a snow shower late. Low: 28
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain or snow shower, mainly later in the day. High: 42
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a rain or snow shower early. Low: 30
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
After a couple of cloudy and sometimes wet or wintry days, sunshine finally returned Tuesday. Unfortunately, gusty winds crashed the otherwise quiet weather party, making a beautiful day feel bitterly cold at times. These winds even blew out power farther north where heavy ice weighed down tree branches and power lines. So, admittedly, it really didn't take much wind to create big issues.
Our winds will diminish Tuesday night all while clouds increase ahead of a weak boundary sliding in from the northwest. This may spawn a few snowflakes, primarily the farther west you go. The rest of us see a better chance for a snow or rain shower during the day and into the evening on Wednesday. Most of the time it will be dry and chilly with some extra clouds around. Highs in the lower 40s will fall through the 30s at night, with winds picking up as the boundary departs and high pressure builds on Thursday.
Some clouds and a flurry may linger into Thursday morning before sunshine returns. And just like our Tuesday, Thursday afternoon will look like a hundred bucks, but brisk winds will rob the day of any real warmth. Highs in the middle 40s will feel like freezing as winds gust between 20-30 miles an hour.
We'll hang on to the windy conditions on Friday as an area of low pressure and cold front slide across New York state and southern New England. That will result in a cloudier day with a rain or snow shower possible later on in the day and at night. Once again, these showers will slide through without much fanfare squeezing out maybe 0.10". Temperatures will be near or above average as they reach the middle and upper 40s, but with the wind, it will feel more like upper 30s and low 40s.
Things become brighter, but not necessarily warmer, for the weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows in the lower 20s Saturday will only climb through the 30s during the afternoon despite abundant sunshine. Sunday is a tad bit warmer after another frigid start. Highs will bounce back to the middle 40s by afternoon as southwesterly winds wrap around an offshore high.
Temperatures turn an even warmer weather corner early next week with a couple of 50-somethings possible Monday and Tuesday. Unfortunately, this milder air will masked by periods of rain, which could be heavy at times. I'd say "at least it's not snow," but we know that's what many of you want in December.