Well, there won't be an early spring this year, at least if Punxsutawney Phil is correct in his prognostication this morning. But our forecast will start out with a modest thaw and some plain rain on Thursday, as highs make a rare climb above 40 degrees, if only for one more day. Colder air is set to return on Friday, and if there's enough moisture left, that rain may end as some freezing rain and snow during the day on Friday. That's especially the case along and north of Interstate 78, with the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey most primed for some icing concerns or a little snow as the cold air returns. While no significant snow or ice is expected, it only takes a light glaze of ice to cause some problems, so that's something to watch out for on Friday, especially in the higher elevations. That cold will be with us through the weekend, which while cold also looks dry. We look to keep the mainly quiet weather pattern going through most of next week, with the colder weekend air turning into a more seasonable chill that takes us through most of the week.
TONIGHT
Clouds will thicken overnight and it will be a lot less cold than recent nights, with most spots except perhaps the Poconos above freezing. Areas of fog will redevelop, and some light rain and drizzle will develop from west to east late tonight. Most roads will just be wet if any rain arrives later tonight, but a few holdouts in the Pocono cold spots may be right around freezing with just a hint of ice and some slick spots possible.
THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT
The good news is that Thursday will be our mildest day in a while, as highs climb to around 40 to 45 degrees. Yes, of course there's bad news to accompany the good, and that is Thursday will be a gray and gloomy day with occasional rain, drizzle, and locally dense fog. The rain should be mostly light on Thursday, and then steadier Thursday night. A good soaking will result and likely wash away much of our snow pack, with either side of an inch of rain expected for most areas. Colder air may work into the Poconos later Thursday night and change the rain to sleet and freezing rain, so watch for icy spots towards Friday morning in the mountains.
FRIDAY
Here's the tricky day of the forecast. A cold front will press south during the day and colder air will follow the front. The big question is how much moisture is left as the colder air arrives, and how quickly does that cold air slide south. Expect rain to change to sleet and freezing rain and maybe end as a little snow from north to south during the day as temperatures fall to around or below freezing later in the day. Freezing rain and icing concerns are highest in the Poconos, with winter storm watches for Carbon and Monroe counties for the biggest ice potential. Some freezing rain is possible as far south as the Interstate 78 corridor, with the potential for icing diminishing the farther south you travel.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure arrives for the weekend and provides partly to mostly sunny skies but also cold temperatures. Highs will only be in the upper 20s on Saturday with a brisk northwest breeze adding a chill, and single digit lows are expected Saturday night. The wind and cold will ease just a bit Sunday, with highs around freezing.
MOST OF NEXT WEEK
As of right now, next week looks pretty quiet with a mix of sun and clouds each day and seasonable temperatures, which means lows either side of 20 degrees and highs in the upper 30s.
