Wednesday got off to a wet start with some periods of rain this morning into early this afternoon, which kept temperatures noticeably cooler than Tuesday. As expected, the rain moved out during the afternoon, and some peeks of sun developed, signs of what’s to come on Thursday. While one or two more showers are possible late this afternoon as a cold front comes through, expect drying then clearing overnight, as cooler air arrives on a brisk northwest breeze. Thursday is the pick day of the forecast in terms of sunshine, with lots of it and highs in the mid 60s. While Friday and Sunday both start dry, they may end wet with our next chances of rain coming by Friday evening and night and then again by Sunday evening and night. In between on Saturday, a scattered shower or two is possible, although the day looks free of any steady rain. Cool temperatures prevail Friday into the weekend, with highs only in the low 60s. Temperatures remain in the 60s next week, but a drier pattern tries to take hold.
TONIGHT
After a wet start to the day, expect clearing and drying trends to continue overnight as some cooler air works in. Skies become mostly clear after any lingering shower moves away before sunset, with seasonably cool lows in the mid 40s forecasted. A somewhat brisk northwest breeze at 10-15mph will help deliver the cooler air, which is ours to keep through the weekend.
THURSDAY
For the first time since Sunday, skies are expected to be mostly sunny from sunrise to sunset, so a rare entirely dry day is forecast. But Sunday’s mid 80s will be replaced by forecast highs in the mid 60s on Thursday. A slightly brisk northwest breeze will continue, but a dry and pleasant day is expected overall. Thursday night looks cool, with lows not far from 40 degrees.
FRIDAY
A weak disturbance will pivot from the Great Lakes and on through Pennsylvania and New Jersey later Friday into Friday night. While the day begins with a little sunshine, expect clouds to steadily thicken through the afternoon, with some light rain and drizzle developing later in the afternoon and through the evening hours. Highs will only be around 60 degrees, almost 10 degrees cooler than average for this time of year.
SATURDAY
Our Friday disturbance will linger across the Northeast to start the weekend, close enough to keep some clouds around and perhaps a scattered shower or two, although the day looks more dry than wet overall. It will be a mostly cloudy and another cool day as well, with highs again only around 60 degrees with a breeze adding an extra chill.
MOTHER’S DAY
While mom of course deserves the nicest day of the forecast, she hasn’t been getting it in recent years. This year, we’ll try again, and Sunday has trended a bit drier as some impending rain may hold off until very late in the day or more likely the evening and overnight hours. Expect sunshine early in the day to give way to clouds, with rain on our doorstep late on Sunday. It will remain cool, but at least the rain may be delayed just a bit, with highs in the low 60s.
