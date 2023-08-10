Wednesday featured a good amount of sunshine for much of the day, seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s, and comfortable humidity levels as well. Despite the plentiful niceness, a weak late day disturbance clipping by to our north brought some rain to parts of the area for a few minutes.
On Thursday, a fairly impressive system will deliver a round of some steadier rain, with a few embedded heavy downpours and thunderstorms, but no severe storms this time. Rain should overspread the area from west to east during the morning hours on Thursday, with the steadiest rain from late morning to mid-afternoon for most, and rain tapering off late in the day with some possible clearing closer to sunset.
A decent soaking is expected with an inch or two of rain for some if not many, but we'll have a chance to dry out on Friday with some brisk, brighter, drier, and comfier weather returning to wrap up the work week.
The weekend looks like a typical one for early August, partly sunny, warm and humid but not excessively so, with a spotty afternoon thunderstorm or two either day, but much of the time is dry.
Another round of widespread showers and storms likely arrives later next Monday and Monday night in this fairly active pattern for mid-summer.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY
A rather vigorous low pressure, at least by August standards, will track right through the area today leading to a rare rainy, summer day, at least most of it.
Rain will move in this morning and it may dry out late in the day with some clearing arriving from the west by sunset.
However, the meaty part of the day, from mid-morning to mid-afternoon, looks to feature a solid area of rain, some heavy, with embedded downpours and a few t-storms as well.
The severe threat is thankfully much lower compared to Monday, but there is the threat of heavy rain, with 1 to 2 inches possible in spots where downpours persist, and even a few locally higher amounts. As a result, some localized flooding is the main concern with Thursday's rare "stratiform" rain, as rain in the summertime is usually more "convective."
It will be noticeably more humid, which will help fuel the soaking rain, but given the sensible weather, it will be rather cool for August, with highs only in the upper 70s.
We'll dry out, clear out, and turn comfier Thursday night into Friday.
FRIDAY
We'll have a welcome chance to dry out Friday, with partly to mostly sunny skies, an occasionally brisk northwest breeze, and some lower humidity levels with highs in the low 80s.
It should be an entirely dry day and a fairly comfortable one, the last such day until next Wednesday, as the humidity and t-storm chances return over the weekend and even more so early next week.
THIS WEEKEND
A fairly typical weather weekend for the first half of August is on the way, warm but not hot, humid but not oppressively so, and partly sunny and mostly but not entirely dry with a few spotty afternoon or evening thunderstorms possible either day.
Highs will be in the mid 80s, right around average for this time of year, and overnight lows will be in the mid 60s. Saturday may get the nod as the slightly better chance for a few storms, with Sunday's chances a bit lower.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Another somewhat vigorous disturbance in this rare August pattern will bring another round of rain and thunderstorms our way, either later Monday or Monday night, with a spotty thunderstorm or two lingering into Tuesday.
It will be humid and warm, but not hot, with highs mostly in the low 80s. We should dry out and clear out nicely for the middle of the week, with Wednesday again looking like the pick day of the week.
