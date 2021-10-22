A cold front that tracked through late Thursday night brought a return to more seasonable air for Friday. A shift in our wind direction out of the north and west Friday helped usher in a return to high temperatures closer to normal mostly in the mid 60s. Friday was largely dry with a mix of sun and clouds, however we did see some isolated shower activity pop up during the afternoon, mainly across the Poconos and higher terrain out near Interstate 81. This isolated shower activity is in association with a secondary cold front that will move through this evening providing some even cooler air just in time for the weekend. For both Saturday and Sunday, highs will struggle to even make it to 60 degrees, and Saturday will especially feel cooler as sunshine will be limited throughout much of the day. There also may be a spotty shower or two during the day Saturday, and again Sunday evening, however most of the weekend looks dry. The cool temperatures in general will continue into next week, with rain chances also increasing later Monday into Tuesday, depending on how a couple areas of low pressure track.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A secondary cold front will track through the region this evening possibly sparking an isolated shower early on. Anything that does pop up should be light and brief, so don’t expect any issues for high school football games this evening. Most will stay dry tonight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will get a little cooler compared to Thursday night, although they’ll still be a little above normal for this time of the year, dropping into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.
SATURDAY
That "fall feel" will become re-established and locked in this weekend as cooler than normal high temperatures make a return. A deep trough with the jet stream pushing into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast this weekend will help establish this much cooler air. A piece of energy rotating through this trough and across the region on Saturday will make for limited amounts of sun throughout the day. A shower or two may also occur, mainly first thing in the morning, and again later in the afternoon, however dry times should dominate for most of the day. Look for afternoon highs Saturday to only reach the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Breezes are not looking as strong as early forecasts indicated however, so it may not feel quite as cool as we once thought. Saturday evening looks to start out somewhat cloudy with perhaps even a lingering stray shower, however as we move through the night, an area of high pressure building down from the north looks to thin out the clouds eventually leading to some rather starry skies. The breaks in the clouds should allow overnight lows to dip down to cooler levels compared to the last few nights around 40 degrees.
SUNDAY
Sunday looks to start out rather sunny as an area of high pressure should be overhead. Look for clouds to gradually thicken and increase during the afternoon as an area of low pressure moving eastward across the Plains states pushes a warm front towards our region. A couple showers may fire up along this front late in the day Sunday, but most of anything that does occur for the daytime at least should remain back to our west. Look for afternoon highs again Sunday to only reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Shower chances look to increase a little Sunday night as the aforementioned warm front moves closer to our region.
MONDAY
Low pressure will move eastward across the Midwest during the day Monday driving a warm front northeastward through the region. Showers along this warm front from Sunday night may actually move away to our north as the warm front shifts further north leading to a good amount of dry times throughout the day Monday. Regardless, sunshine should still be quite limited for much of the day Monday. The big question however will be just how far north will the warm front get? Some of the latest guidance suggests the front moves far enough north that some milder air briefly makes a comeback to our region allowing a more southerly wind flow to push high temperatures several degrees into the 60s (maybe even nearing 70 degrees in far southern areas). We might have a case where there is a sharp contrast in temperatures across the region where those to the north are stuck in the 50s while those to the south are pushing 70 degrees. By Monday night, it appears shower coverage will increase again, and there might even be a period of steadier rain moving in, as low pressure from the Midwest makes its way further east into western Pennsylvania. Monday night should be milder again in advance of this storm system as overnight lows likely don't get any cooler than 50 degrees.
TUESDAY
Our low pressure system moving into western Pennsylvania Monday night will transfer its energy to an area of low pressure off the New Jersey coast on Tuesday. The result looks to be a rather cloudy, breezy, and wet Tuesday as periods of rain or on and off showers seems to be a good bet. Cooler air will be driven back in across the region as a brisk northerly wind takes hold on the backside of our low pressure system. Look for highs to drop back into the mid to upper 50s on Tuesday, which for some may be a big difference compared to Monday if you end up on the warmer side of that aforementioned warm front. For others however, if you were on the cooler side of the warm front Monday, then Tuesday won’t feel much different, with the exception of it being a damper day.
WEDNESDAY
Our low pressure system off the coast Tuesday appears as though it will move far enough away for Wednesday that we get a chance to clear the skies a little and dry things out. There might be an early lingering shower, however at this time, much of Wednesday appears dry as high pressure makes a brief comeback building in from the north. Clouds to start the day Wednesday should gradually give way to a little more sunshine as the day progresses. Breezes will remain brisk, and a northerly wind flow will keep high temperatures cool and below normal in the upper 50s.
