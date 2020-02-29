On this last day of February, a month that tied for the 2nd warmest February on record for Allentown, mother nature certainly reminded us that it’s still the winter season. Many of us only reached the low and mid 30s for highs when typical highs should be in the low and mid 40s, and with gusty winds, as high as 30 miles-per-hour, factored in, wind chills were down in the teens and lower 20s all day long. To go along with that, while we started the day with some decent sunshine, skies quickly clouded up and some scattered flurries, snow showers, and even a few snow squalls were seen as a weak disturbance tracked through from our north. Looking ahead, as we get set to start the month of March and meteorological spring, temperatures will certainly be climbing to more spring-like levels. Sunday will feature a return to more sunshine and also more seasonable temperatures in the afternoon. Then, as we move through the first half of next week, while our weather will turn a little unsettled with occasional showers or a few periods of steady rain, temperatures will really take off climbing into the 50s and 60s.
TONIGHT
Flurries and snow showers from earlier in the day Saturday have fizzled out now leaving us with a dry overnight. The weak disturbance that moved through earlier Saturday sparking those snowflakes is exiting out to sea tonight while high pressure builds closer from the southwest. Clouds should continue to decrease in coverage overnight leaving us with partly cloudy skies. Winds will also diminish a little as well with low temperatures settling back into the low 20s. There will still be enough of a breeze to make for wind chill values down into the low and mid teens.
SUNDAY
March will arrive like the proverbial lamb on Sunday, although it will be a cold start to the day. As high pressure over the southeast United States slowly slides off the coast, winds will diminish into early next week and more importantly shift direction. Once those winds shift more from the south and southwest on the back side of our high pressure system early next week, temperatures are off to the races as our next surge of warmth arrives. The warm up will begin slowly at first on Sunday, with highs expected to reach the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. That’s about a 10-degree improvement however compared to Saturday, and with lighter winds and sunnier skies, Sunday easily gets the nod as the better weekend day.
MONDAY
While Monday probably starts with at least a little sunshine, clouds should increase during the day with perhaps a little light rain or drizzle arriving late in the day in areas mainly west of the Lehigh Valley. That light rain or drizzle will then push eastward across more of the area Monday night as a warm front lifts north. Since much of the daytime Monday should be dry, and our wind direction becomes southwesterly, afternoon highs should climb all the way up to around 60 degrees. The warmer air will remain in place overnight, with lows only expected to drop to the mid 40s despite a few light rain showers.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
We’ll watch a cold front back to our west through the middle of the week to see where it sets up, as it will ultimately determine our temperatures, sky conditions, and rainfall chances. There’s a window for at least one or perhaps two warmer days Tuesday and Wednesday with 50s very likely and 60s certainly possible, dependent on the position of the aforementioned front. There’s also the opportunity for a few rounds of rain and rain showers as weak waves of low pressure ride along the aforementioned front, but the timing at this point is still uncertain.
LATTER HALF OF NEXT WEEK
The cold front that we’ll be following slowly approaching our region from the west during the middle of the week should exit out to sea by Thursday. Drier and slightly cooler air will build back into the region as we round out the week as we get back to more in the way of sunshine mixed with some clouds. High temperatures Thursday should be a bit cooler compared to the middle of the week, but still several degrees above normal reaching the low 50s. Friday should feature a return to more seasonable temperatures with highs expected to reach the mid 40s.