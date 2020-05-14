Weather Alert

NJZ008>010-012-013-015-019-021-022-027-PAZ060>062-103-105-141200- /O.CON.KPHI.FR.Y.0008.000000T0000Z-200514T1200Z/ Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-Western Monmouth-Mercer- Northwestern Burlington-Cumberland-Atlantic- Southeastern Burlington-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Trenton, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Millville, Hammonton, Wharton State Forest, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 332 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Low temperatures this morning of 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southern New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$