TODAY: Sunshine giving way to clouds with a spotty late day shower, mainly north and west. High: 70
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a couple of showers. Low: 56
FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun, breezy and much warmer; a shower or thunderstorm possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. High: 83 Low: 58
High pressure provided us with lots of sunshine on Wednesday. While temperatures were still cooler than normal, for the 9th straight day in case your counting, the abundant sun and lighter winds compared to the past few days made for a nicer overall feel. After more than a week of below normal temperatures, we're finally ready to see some warmth return to the area for the rest of the week and through the weekend. A shower or two could precede the warmth later today into tonight, and then a few showers and thunderstorms will be a byproduct of the warmth later Friday as a cold front slices into what should be some 80-something-degree temperatures across the area Friday afternoon. While last weekend brought cold, wind, and even some snowflakes, this weekend looks much kinder weather-wise. Saturday looks dry with a decent amount of sunshine and highs still on the warmer side of normal and well into the 70s. Temperatures ease back closer to 70 degrees on Sunday, much in part thanks to increasing clouds with more of an onshore breeze and maybe even a few PM showers. Look for rain chances to really increase overnight Sunday into Monday.
TODAY
It was another frosty and chilly start first thing this morning as skies were mainly clear last night with very dry air in place and light wind. With the final effects of our cooler than normal air mass still hanging on, lows this morning once again dropped well down into the 30s in many spots from the Lehigh Valley north and eastward (below freezing in the Poconos), while numbers right around 40 degrees were seen to the south. As high pressure works its way off the East Coast today, a warm front lifting north through Pennsylvania will cause sunshine to eventually fade by day's end. The good news is the showers along the warm front should stay mostly to the north and west of the area throughout the daytime and temperatures will get a nice boost thanks to a southerly wind flow as afternoon highs return to seasonable levels around 70 degrees.
TONIGHT
Expect skies to cloud up a bit more tonight as the aforementioned warm front continues lifting north through the region and a wave of energy rides along the boundary. This will likely lead to an increased chance for showers across the area, although it doesn’t appear the activity will be too heavy at this time. With more clouds, plenty more moisture in the air tonight, and a southerly breeze staying up, look for lows to be much milder compared to previous nights only dropping into the mid 50s.
FRIDAY
By Friday morning, Thursday's warm front will be to our north, and we'll be sitting in the warm sector. The warm sector is exactly what the name would suggest, a warm area in between the warm front and the cold front where temperatures soar. A few of the showers that move through overnight Thursday may still linger first thing Friday morning, but otherwise we can expect not a whole lot happening rain-wise through mid-afternoon. Thanks to a southwesterly wind flow, and a little sunshine popping out, especially across Southern Pennsylvania and South Jersey, look for temperatures to surge to the low and mid 80s for many of us. By the late afternoon hours on Friday, the cold front will be moving into Eastern Pennsylvania along with its showers and thunderstorms. As the center of low pressure tracks northeast through the St. Lawrence River Valley Friday evening, we'll see the showers and thunderstorms end by midnight.
SATURDAY
With the frontal boundary slipping to our south Friday night, Saturday will be dry with high pressure nosing in from southeastern Canada. While temperatures may not be quite as warm as the near 80 degree readings we see on Friday, with some sunshine we will still see highs in the mid to upper 70s, which is 5 to 10 degrees above normal for mid-May and a reversal of what we experienced earlier in the week.
SUNDAY
High pressure from southeastern Canada will lose its grip on the region for Sunday while the front that was to our south Saturday lifts back north into the region. Skies will turn back to mostly cloudy, and a few showers will be possible, especially later in the afternoon hours. With more clouds expected Sunday along with an easterly onshore component to the breeze, look for highs to get a little cooler compared to Friday and Saturday dropping back into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
MONDAY
An area of low pressure will be approaching the region from the Midwest and Ohio Valley as we start next week, and this feature may eventually try to interact with an area of low pressure offshore as well. The result at this time appears to be a rather cloudy and cool Monday with periods of rain, and maybe even a rumble or two of thunder as highs return the mid and upper 60s. The rainy and cooler weather may linger into the middle of next week as well.