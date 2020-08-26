TODAY: Sunshine mixing with some clouds; cooler with lower humidity. High: 81
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower or t-storm, mainly north. Low: 63
THURSDAY: Turning breezy, hot, and more humid again with times of clouds and sun; a shower or t-storm around, especially in the afternoon and at night. High: 92 Low: 69
A cold front tracked through from our north and west over the last 24 hours slicing into a hot and humid air mass across the region with highs either side of 90 degrees Tuesday. We were fortunate that the frontal passage had very little fanfare across our area as any real organized stronger storms stayed mostly in Upstate New York and southwestern Pennsylvania. Behind the front, skies cleared out last night as low temperatures dropped into the more comfortable low and mid 60s. We now reap the benefits of dry and sunny weather with a very comfortable feel settling in, if only for a day. Be sure to soak it up while it's here, as the sticky and stormy weather returns Thursday through Saturday, with Thursday and Friday being the hotter days and Saturday being the stormiest one of the bunch. Another cold front will slide through over the weekend, delivering a longer-lived shot of more comfortable weather for Sunday into early next week.
TODAY
High pressure will move in from eastern Canada today setting the stage for some great weather for outdoor activities. We get a one day reprieve from the heat and humidity, with lots of sunshine today mixing with some high clouds late. It will be seasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s along with refreshingly low humidity levels as dew points drop well down into the 50s.
TONIGHT
A warm front will lift through overnight increasing the clouds and possibly touching off a shower or thunderstorm, especially north of the Lehigh Valley. Overnight lows will settle back into the low and mid 60s. The passage of the warm front will bring a return to more heat and humidity for the latter half of the week.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Our aforementioned warm front likely stalls somewhere near the Pennsylvania/New Jersey New York border on Thursday, and that will be the main focus for a few potentially gusty showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. So mainly north of the Lehigh Valley, through the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, will stand the best chance of a thunderstorm or two on Thursday, primarily in the afternoon and evening. For everyone else, it's partly sunny with the hottest day of the forecast as highs reach the low 90s and high humidity makes it feel even hotter. Just a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible for anyone on Friday, again, mostly during the PM hours, but most of the day looks quite warm, humid, and dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs not too far from 90 degrees once again.
THIS WEEKEND
Our next cold front will approach over the weekend, with the warmth and humidity out ahead of it continuing on Saturday. However, more clouds and a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms will keep temperatures in the mid 80s. Saturday night may be the wettest time frame as the front slides through, possibly with some enhanced tropical moisture thanks to the remnants of what is now Hurricane Laura. Laura is expected to make landfall later tonight or early Thursday morning near the Texas/Louisiana border as a major hurricane. The leftover rains will get caught up in our cold front over the weekend and provide some locally heavier rain where those remnants track, possibly just to our south across the lower Mid-Atlantic. Cooler and drier weather arrives on Sunday and lasts through early next week.