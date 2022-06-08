TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy and more humid with periods of rain, a thunderstorm, and a few heavy downpours overnight. Low: 63
THURSDAY: Any rain ends around sunrise, then clouds breaking for some sunshine; becoming breezy and less humid. High: 80
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 54
After a few rounds of rain Tuesday night, we dried out and cleared out nicely on Wednesday, with sunshine and seasonably warm highs around 80 degrees. It looks like a case of déjà vu for Thursday, with some areas of rain with some localized heavy downpours developing later tonight, but ending by or shortly after sunrise Thursday morning. A quick inch or two of rain can result in areas hit with heavy downpours overnight, so watch for some localized flooding. Despite the overnight wet weather, Thursday will become increasingly sunny with lowering humidity levels, and highs again not far from 80°. Friday looks nice from start to finish, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs, you guessed it, around 80 once again. Then comes the weekend, which still looks a bit "muddled" in terms of the forecast. Saturday still looks on the cloudier and cooler side with highs only in the low 70s and the chance for at least some rain, but it could just be a shower or two or it could be a steadier light rain. Sunday looks a little milder with highs back up in the mid 70s with some sunshine, but a shower or thunderstorm is possible later in the day.
TONIGHT
A stronger disturbance will approach later tonight, as clouds will thicken the first half of the night then a few rounds of rain will develop overnight. Light to moderate rain will be the rule for most, but there will be some pockets of heavy downpours and a gusty thunderstorm or two that can drop a quick inch or more of rain and lead to some localized flooding. Heavy rain is the bigger concern, although an isolated gusty thunderstorm is also possible, especially the farther south you travel from the Lehigh Valley. Lows will be in the low 60s overnight, and humidity levels, which came back down today, will slowly rise overnight and help to fuel some of the heavier rain. The heaviest rain is likely from midnight to 6am.
THURSDAY
The bulk of the heavier rain will have lifted to our northeast by sunrise Thursday morning, but any leftover showers still around at the start of the day should end very early, with clouds breaking for increasing sunshine as the day progresses. It will be a little breezy as west to northwest winds pick up to around 10-20mph behind our disturbance, but it should still be seasonably warm and also turn less humid with highs around 80 degrees, close to where we should be in early June. Thursday night looks mostly clear with cooler and comfier lows back in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY
We'll wrap up the week on a nice note for Friday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonably warm highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with continued low humidity. Clouds will increase Friday night, and there could be a few showers closer to sunrise Saturday morning. But Friday and the first half of Friday night look dry and pleasant.
SATURDAY
We've had rain in the forecast for Saturday since it popped on the 7-day forecast. But with each passing day, we still can't answer the question of how much rain and how wet overall with Saturday be. It still looks mostly cloudy and it's the one cooler day of the forecast with highs only in the low 70s. At the very least, there should be a few light rain showers around, more of them the farther south and east you travel from the Lehigh Valley. But there are conflicting ideas amongst our computer guidance, ranging from just a shower or two and a more dry than wet Saturday to a Saturday that features light rain much of the day. Hopefully, the forecast picture for Saturday becomes more clear as it draws closer so those with plans can plan accordingly for any rain that may fall.
SUNDAY
This still looks to be the better weekend day, with at least some sunshine developing and helping highs inch back up into the mid to upper 70s. But there is still the chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Sunday, mostly later in the day. However, for now, it looks like most of the day will be dry.
