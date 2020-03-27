After alternating between damp and dreary days (Monday and Wednesday) and mild and sunny days (Tuesday and Thursday), we finally bucked the trend today. After a few morning clouds and a sunrise shower in a few spots, most of the day featured abundant sunshine and unseasonably warm afternoon highs that shot up well into the 60s. So that makes two nice early spring days in a row, but we're unfortunately going to pay for the extra nice day on Friday with a not-so-nice weekend. Of the two weekend days, Saturday is by far the cooler and wetter one, with a soaking rain that will last much of the day, with some wet weather lingering into the overnight hours and even into Sunday morning as well. Sunday begins gray and damp, but there is at least some hope to salvage the second part of the day. At the very least, it looks milder than Saturday as highs likely creep closer to or above 60 degrees for many. Mostly cloudy skies prevail much of the day, but there is at least the chance for a somewhat drier afternoon as any morning rain tapers to just a shower or two the rest of the day. And in the best case scenario, some breaks or brightening will appear in the clouds, but that's far from a guarantee. Drier prospects increase early next week with a pair of mostly dry days Monday and Tuesday before our next chance of rain arrives for the middle of next week.
TONIGHT
While the evening will be mild and dry, clouds will increase and thicken overnight as a warm front well to our south across the Ohio Valley begins to creep north in our direction. A large area of rain will develop as this process occurs, and that rain shield should be on our doorstep by morning, with rain already falling or developing around sunrise especially for areas west of the Northeast Extension (I-476). Lows will be around or just above 40 degrees, setting up a chilly and damp start to the weekend on Saturday.
SATURDAY
The weather on Saturday will be ideal for helping to enforce the ongoing shelter-in-place order that many of us are under, as there will be little desire to head outside weather-wise. Expect a cloudy, cool, and increasingly wet day with a steady rain overspreading the rest of far eastern Pennsylvania and all of New Jersey early Saturday morning. Expect a soaking rain for much of the day with periods of rain, some of which could be moderate to briefly heavy at times. Highs will only be in the upper 40s, which will add to the damp and raw feel of the day. Occasional rain, drizzle, and fog will continue into the overnight hours as well. Rainfall totals from Saturday through early Sunday should representative of a widespread soaking, generally a solid 0.50" to 1.00" for many, with some spots even as high as 1.50" where any downpours are especially persistent.
SUNDAY
Our pesky warm front will still lie to our south early Sunday morning, meaning we will still be on the cooler and wetter side of our front through the first half of the day. Rain will gradually taper to a few showers as the steadier rain lifts to the north, and that should mean that our Sunday afternoon will be drier than the morning and the driest part of the weekend overall. While mostly cloudy skies and a shower or two are still possible later in the day, it looks more dry than wet and milder despite the damp start with highs into the low 60s in the Lehigh Valley. There could be a sharp temperature gradient across Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Sunday, with the Poconos and far northern New Jersey staying in the 50s where the clouds and showers are most prominent, and 70s possible in far southern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey where some brightening or a little sun is possible later in the day.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
A pair of seasonably mild and mainly dry days should kick off next week, with Monday featuring a rather brisk breeze behind our departing weekend storm and a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday starts with sunshine and sees more clouds arrive later in the day, ahead of our next storm which could bring a little rain our way Tuesday night into Wednesday, along with some cooler temperatures. Highs on Monday likely top out around 60 degrees, easing back into the mid 50s for Tuesday