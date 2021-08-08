Our first full weekend of August has featured a return to more classic summer weather as temperatures have returned closer to normal and humidity has gone up a little. The low pressure system offshore will continue to move away from the coast but may drift in a few morning showers, mainly along the coast. For the start of the new week, high pressure will take the reigns of the forecast keeping rain and storm chances at a minimum. Heat and humidity will a headline this week, too, and a heat wave is likely to develop and perhaps last most of the week. So, expect hazy, hot, and humid weather for much of the week, with a thunderstorm or two possible any afternoon, with slightly higher chances the second half of the week. Summer is back!
SUNDAY
Sunday still could be a little iffy down the shore, depending on how long our weak nuisance low pressure decides to linger. We’ll keep a slight chance for a shower in the forecast Sunday morning for areas south and east of Interstate 95, however most of the region should be seeing another dry day. The trickier part of the forecast likely involves sky cover and temperatures as the pesky low offshore may still be close enough to provide rather cloudy skies for some, mainly in New Jersey. These areas to the east where skies are cloudier will likely see highs stuck in the 70s. Meanwhile for those to the west, roughly from around the Delaware River, and certainly west of there, we expect more sunshine mixed with clouds and warmer highs in the mid to upper 80s. Dew points should remain in the low to mid 60s, which is a little humid, but certainly nothing too uncomfortable for this time of the year. The stickier air won't really take hold until next week, when dew points will climb into the upper 60s and eventually around 70 degrees.
MUCH OF NEXT WEEK
Once our pesky coastal low from the weekend exits and a Bermuda High takes over, the 3 "H's" of summer, hazy, hot, and humid, look to be with us for a good portion of the week. So, expect a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine each day, with an afternoon/evening thunderstorm or two popping up, although much of the time will be dry. All of the week looks to be sticky, with highs in the upper 80s Monday, then around or better than 90-degrees the rest of the week, and muggier overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The 90s will likely come as early as Tuesday and last through the end of the week. Factor in the muggy dew point and we may be approaching triple digit heat index values. Late day thunderstorm chances will be fairly low Monday and Tuesday, before increasing for the second half of the week as a late week cold front approaches, probably ending our likely heat wave by next weekend.
]
TRACK THE WEATHER: