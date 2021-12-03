A gusty cold front blew through Thursday night, sweeping our one day of warmth away overnight. In its place was a return to seasonably cool and brisk weather on Friday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs around 45 to 50 degrees, although a stiff breeze made it feel a bit cooler than it was. We'll tone down that breeze over the weekend, with lighter winds for Saturday and Sunday and a continuation of partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. That means mid 40s by day, and upper 20s at night. Next week, a pair of systems will impact our weather, the first on Monday and the second on Wednesday. Monday's will come with some warm but gusty winds, and at least some rain, although the day doesn't look to be a washout. After a 60-something-degree day Monday, it's back to cooler weather for storm number two, which may deliver a mix of rain and wet snow later Tuesday night into the first half of Wednesday.
TONIGHT
After a blustery day, winds will diminish overnight and become light under partly cloudy skies. There could be a few flurries in a few spots late tonight, but most of the night is dry and seasonably cold for early December with lows in the upper 20s.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of December looks to be a seasonably chilly and mainly dry one, with partly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday and highs mostly in the mid 40s both days, not far from where we expect our temperatures to be in early December. Winds will be light, so there won't be much of a wind chill, and the weather will cooperate with any holiday shopping or decorating plans you may have. There could be a few sunrise flurries on Saturday, but most if not all of the weekend looks dry.
SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY
A warm front will lift through the area Sunday night, with plenty of clouds and at least a little light rain or some rain showers. Once it's through, we're in the coveted warm sector for Monday. It will be windy, but it will be those warm southwest winds that will send highs into the low 60s as a storm tracks up through the Great Lakes well to our west. As a cold front comes through later in the day, expect a round of some rain out ahead of it, likely later Monday morning into the early to mid afternoon for most of us. So it won't be a washout on Monday and it will be windy and warm, but it will also be at least a little wet for part of the day.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Behind our front, it will be a return to seasonably chilly air for Tuesday into Wednesday. That means highs back in the low 40s for Tuesday, but a dry day in between systems with diminishing winds and partly to mostly sunny skies. Our second system of the week arrives later Tuesday night into Wednesday. A mix of rain and wet snow is expected, with the storm track and strength yet to be determined.
