Hope you have been enjoying the mild temperatures and dry time - great to be outdoors but beware of the pollen. Pollen levels will be high for the next couple of days.
As far as precipitation chances go, we will see a little uptick in the chance for showers this morning, however this should just be light rain.
The next best chance for a couple of showers looks to be Friday as a cold front approaches the area from our west. This should bring a decent pollen cleansing rain. Some showers will linger into the weekend but overall, it doesn't look like a washout. Temperatures will also cool down and be closer to normal, mainly in the upper 50s and lower 60s by Friday.
WEDNESDAY
A few showers will move through the area this morning before clouds break for some sunshine. High temperatures will remain quite mild reaching the upper 60s.
THURSDAY
A brief bubble of high pressure to return leading to a dry day with intervals of clouds and sun. With more of a southerly component to our wind as well, this will aid in driving those high temperatures up even more.
The warmth will continue Thursday as well with afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s again.
More clouds will arrive Thursday night and the risk for a few showers will return as low temperatures fall into the middle 40s.
FRIDAY
Skies turn rather cloudy for Friday as a cold front approaches from our west. Expect periods of rain at times, probably the best chance this week. It will also likely become breezy as temperatures get knocked back down to the upper 50s which is more seasonable for this time of the year.
Temperatures will be too warm to support any wintry weather, so expect a plain rain.
WEEKEND
We'll be watching as an area of low pressure should form over the southeast and begin to move northeast. This will likely keep the chance for a few showers in the forecast Saturday and Sunday. In the days ahead, the details will be ironed out as to where and when the low develops and eventually the track. Stay tuned!