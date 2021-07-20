Smoke from western wildfires continues to create quite a bit of haze in the skies. We noticed that again Tuesday, especially during sunrise, with the display being enhanced because of the smoke particles in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Sunset will be enhanced as well. For most of us, there are no health issues to worry about with this smoke as it is too high up in the atmosphere, however, for a select few with severe asthma, heart disease, or some sort of lung disease, you will need to take it easy and limit your time outdoors. A code orange air quality alert is in effect from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for the rest of today for this matter. Outside of that smoke, it was another very sunny and warm day Tuesday with a little uptick in humidity, but nothing overly oppressive. Highs Tuesday climbed into the mid and upper 80s. While the day was dry, we will be keeping an eye to the sky this evening, especially north of the Lehigh Valley, for the possibility of a few thunderstorms. These storms are thanks to a cold front that will drop in from our north overnight and track through Wednesday keeping the chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast Wednesday as well. High pressure looks to return for Thursday leading to a sunny and dry day with comfortable temperatures and humidity values. Yet another cold front is expected to track in on Friday bringing a slight chance for a few showers. Behind Friday’s front, high pressure will return for Saturday leading to a nice start to the weekend with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and comfortable highs in the mid 80s. A warm front is expected to approach from the west later Saturday night into Sunday leading to increasing clouds along with the chance for some showers and thunderstorms again.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
We’re tracking a cold front draped from eastern Canada back across the Great Lakes making its way southeastward into the St. Lawrence River Valley and Upstate New York. This front will help to fire up a few showers and thunderstorms near the Pennsylvania and New York State border this evening, and that activity is expected to track southeastward. While some of the activity will likely weaken as it works further south, it’s certainly not out of the question that parts of the Poconos and northern New Jersey, maybe even the Lehigh Valley, see a stray thunderstorm this evening. Gusty winds and downpours might even accompany a storm, but there are no real severe concerns at this time. By midnight and there-past, this initial cluster of storms should have fizzled, and while a very isolated shower or storm may still be possible overnight, much of the region should be dry under clear to partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows should drop into the mid and upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY
Tuesday night’s cold front that works into Upstate New York will continue its journey southeastward moving across the region throughout the day Wednesday. A few showers and thunderstorms will likely fire back up due to the front, mainly from midday through the afternoon, tapering away by early evening. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center does have some of far eastern Pennsylvania, and most of New Jersey highlighted under a “slight” risk for severe weather, with the rest of the area highlighted under a "marginal" risk. While most storms that fire up Wednesday probably fall below severe limits, a couple storms could contain damaging wind gusts, large hail, and perhaps even a brief tornado. Heavy downpours will certainly be a possibility too. Partly sunny skies can be expected otherwise Wednesday with somewhat of a sticky feel and highs in the low to mid 80s. The smoke from western wildfires should also get dispersed more-so and pushed off to the south thanks to our cold front moving through.
THURSDAY
Behind Wednesday’s cold front, dew points will drop back into the 50s for Thursday setting the stage for a very pleasant day for this time of the year. High pressure from the Great Lakes will build into the region and this will lead to a fair amount of sunshine with comfortable highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY
Yet another cold front is expected to track in from our north and west for Friday, but the boundary is not looking as impressive as it once did with earlier forecasts. While we will continue to allow for a slight chance of a shower on Friday, latest data would suggest much of our front washes out, and most don’t see a drop of rain with a mix of sun and clouds. Dew points also look to continue to run low in the 50s for Friday making for a comfortable feel to the air, and afternoon highs should be in the low to mid 80s. So latest indications are Friday could end up being a pretty decent day too similar to Thursday.
THE WEEKEND
The weekend looks to get off to a nice start as Canadian high pressure builds in behind Friday’s cold front and settles overtop of the region for Saturday. This should make for a mostly sunny, dry, and very comfortable day with dew points once again in the 50s and afternoon highs in the middle 80s. Later Saturday night into Sunday, a warm front approaches from our west. There are still some timing differences with the forecast model guidance on just how fast this front moves, but for now, we’ll lean towards a forecast that features a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late Saturday night, then an uptick in a shower or storm chance Sunday, especially during the PM hours, with mostly cloudy skies, more humidity, and highs in the low to mid 80s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: