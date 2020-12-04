We finally got to enjoy a day with a good deal of sunshine, lighter winds, and seasonably pleasant highs around 45 to 50 degrees on Thursday. Hopefully you soaked up some of the nice weather, because near 50-degree sunshine is something we probably won’t see again for some time. Temperatures on Friday will be a little cooler into the 40s, but clouds will return and rain chances will be on the rise through Saturday morning. Then when the sunshine does return early next week, colder temperatures and blustery breezes will combine for a chilly and brisk feel, often keeping wind chills near or below freezing. We’re still tracking our Friday night and Saturday coastal storm, but with the current thinking on the track and strength of this feature combined with the lack of any deep cold air, it looks like mostly rain for the large majority of us, with higher snow chances up to our north and east through interior New England. As that storm intensifies and departs, it will help deliver some colder air next week as well as some brisk breezes.
TODAY
A cold front will be dropping in from the Great Lakes during the day Friday, providing a shower or two and areas of rain this afternoon. Expect highs to still climb into the mid and upper 40s as skies turn overcast.
TONIGHT
Steadier rain is expected to develop tonight, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley, as an area of low pressure originating along the Gulf Coast tracks up into southeastern Virginia by sunrise Saturday. Overnight lows won’t drop off much with plenty of clouds and moisture around. Expect the numbers to only drop to the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.
SATURDAY
Our coastal storm will track from Cape May to Cape Cod on Saturday, spreading rain and wind to the Mid-Atlantic as it does so. Many of us will be right on the edge of the action given the expected track. The heaviest rain will likely be south and east of the Lehigh Valley, especially from the Interstate 95 corridor to the coast, where 1 to 3 inches of rain is increasingly likely. Areas along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor from Berks County through the Lehigh Valley and on into the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey will see lighter rainfall, closer to 0.50” on average and probably a sharp gradient, less the farther north you travel from Interstate 78 and more points southeast. The Poconos into the higher elevations of Sussex and Pike counties will see the least moisture, but some wet snowflakes could mix in, although with little to no accumulations resulting. Expect periods of rain to be steadiest Saturday morning, before tapering off and ending by midday. We then expect the clouds to break for a hint of sunshine as we work through Saturday afternoon with northwesterly winds increasing gusting up to 35 miles-per-hour. A stray rain or snow shower may still be possible during the afternoon Saturday, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley, but the large majority of the area should have the chance to dry out for the second half of the day. Saturday’s afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid 40s.
SUNDAY
Colder and brisk, but also dry, weather will follow the storm Sunday with partial sunshine, and a blustery breeze. Highs should only climb to around 40 degrees Sunday, but with gusty winds, it will likely feel like it’s in the 20s and 30s throughout much of the day.
MONDAY
Monday should stay mainly dry for us with a mix of sun and clouds. As of late, forecast models are showing an area of low pressure tracking to our south across the Virginias perhaps bringing a little rain and snow to those parts. At this time it seems likely this system will stay far enough south of us that we don’t see any precipitation, however if that track were to shift a little further north, then perhaps some of our far southern areas could see a little precipitation. It’s something we’ll keep an eye on over the next few days. Chilly air will continue building in otherwise on Monday in addition to gusty northwest winds. Look for highs to once again only get to about 40 degrees with wind chills once again down into the 20s and 30s.
TUESDAY
Surface high pressure will be in control for Tuesday while a dip in the jet stream remain entrenched across the region. This all spells a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds, however it will once again be brisk and chilly with afternoon highs only reaching the low 40s. With winds still gusting between 20 and 25 miles-per-hour, we’ll have wind chill values closer to freezing throughout much of the day.