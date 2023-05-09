After a beautiful start to the work week on Monday, there are some changes in store for Tuesday. Today will have the best chance for showers in the forecast, but a stronger push of cool and dry air from the north may keep most of that rain to our south. There still will be a few showers Tuesday but a washout is not expected.
After the brief cool down Tuesday, temperatures should quickly rebound for the remainder of the week with highs climbing through the 70s, perhaps even getting close to 80 degrees by the very end of the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY
Today will be our best shot for a couple of showers this week, but a stronger push of cool and dry air from up north may also push the best rain chances to our south. Model guidance continues to differ on the exact positioning of the front and just how far north or south the wave of low pressure riding along the boundary is. For now, we'll go with mostly cloudy skies today until some breaks in the clouds occur this afternoon. Afternoon highs will top out in the middle 60s.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
High pressure will build back in by Wednesday bringing a return to a decent amount of sunshine and warmer temperatures. From Wednesday through Friday, expect partly to mostly sunny skies each day. High temperatures Wednesday should return to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, then climb to the upper 70s Thursday, and right around 80 degrees Friday. Daily nighttime temperatures will mainly be in the 50s amid light breezes.
