It was another frosty start to the day Sunday as many locations once again awoke to low temperatures at or below freezing. Sunshine mixed with more cloud cover for the day, certainly compared to Saturday, but we were still dry with not too much of a breeze, and afternoon high temperatures still managed to climb to pleasant levels in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will continue to filter in tonight as a storm system in the Ohio Valley tracks into the Great Lakes. While most of the showers stay in western or central PA for Monday, we can’t entirely rule out a stray shower late in the afternoon. It really won’t be until after the sun goes down Monday however that our shower chance increases, which coincides with any trick-or-treat activities Monday night. For the most part, showers still appear to be light, though a brief moderate or heavy shower can't entirely be ruled out, especially south. Monday night’s storm system will continue crossing the region on Tuesday, meaning Tuesday now looks a bit cloudier compared to earlier forecasts, plus a chance for showers may linger through at least midday before the clouds break and it gradually clears though Tuesday night. This will pave the way for sunny and dry weather the rest of the week. November looks to start dry and relatively milder than average with high temperatures at or above our seasonal average (60 degrees) in the afternoon...perhaps even breaking 70 degrees midweek. Morning lows should also be above those seasonal averages (around 40 degrees), probably running mostly well into the 40s, and even some nights/early mornings in the low to mid 50s.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
As an area of low pressure continues lifting northward from the Deep South into the Midwest tonight, its attached frontal boundaries will continue pushing moisture closer to our region which will result in increasing cloud cover across the region tonight. With more clouds and an uptick in dew points tonight, temperatures won’t be able to drop to the really chilly levels they have the past few nights. Hence we don’t expect any frost tonight as many locations only fall into the mid 40s. While pretty much everyone should remain dry, parts of southern New Jersey may see a brief shower towards dawn with some moisture that tries to work in from a weak area of low pressure offshore.
HALLOWEEN MONDAY
Monday’s forecast, at least during the daytime, continues to trend drier with perhaps even a little more sunshine compared to earlier forecasts. We’ll still call it generally a mostly cloudy day, but there will only be the slightest of chances for a stray shower late in the afternoon, probably more so closer to Interstate 81. High temperatures should still manage to reach seasonable levels, if not just above that, in the low to mid 60s. Shower coverage will peak later in the evening and overnight. Rainfall amounts look light, but the little ones may have to dodge some raindrops for trick-or-treat. Anyone headed to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 of the World Series will do the same, but it's likely not enough to rain out either event. It will be a much milder Monday night for sure thanks to some of the showers around along with mostly cloudy skies. Look for the lows to only drop to the low to mid 50s.
TUESDAY
November gets off to a quiet and mild start, although Tuesday may end up being cloudier, and perhaps even a little wetter compared to earlier forecasts. With Monday night’s storm system now looking to make a slower departure from the region, Tuesday appears to end up being a mostly cloudy day with some scattered showers remaining possible, at least for the first part of the day. It still won’t be a washout and any rainfall continues to look to be very light. Tuesday afternoon's highs are still expected to reach the mid 60s despite the limited sunshine. By Tuesday evening, our lingering storm system should finally be exiting out to sea allowing the skies to clear.
REST OF THE WEEK
High pressure looks to build in from Wednesday right through Friday, and it may very well remain overtop of the region right through next weekend. This means our weather should be dry and quite sunny from Wednesday through Friday, and again, perhaps right through the weekend as well. And not only that, but a very mild air mass looks to remain in place across the eastern half of the country meaning our high temperatures should run several degrees above the average early November high around 60 degrees. Look for highs to run right around 70 degrees Wednesday, then drop just a tad into the upper 60s for Thursday and Friday. It’s very well possible we’ll see highs climbing back to 70 degrees, or even a little above that for next weekend.
