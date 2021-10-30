Happy Halloween weekend! And the good news is that the wettest and windiest weather is now in the rearview mirror, after Friday night's windswept and soaking rain. Yes, we did see a few showers Saturday, mostly early in the day, but overall dry times dominated with a little sun breaking back through the clouds. It was breezy, but nowhere near as windy as Friday, and afternoon highs managed to get a little more comfortable returning to the low and mid 60s. Once again on Sunday, there will be limited sunshine and the day will be mainly dry, however a spotty shower or two can’t entirely be ruled out, mainly before mid afternoon however. Winds will kick up a bit more-so again Sunday, but high temperatures will be fairly close to normal for this time of the year in the lower 60s. You could say that will be fairly mild compared with where we are going temperature-wise once we turn the calendar to November next week. We'll start November off with plenty of sunshine on Monday, but then increasingly cool weather is likely as the week progresses, with the coolest air of the fall so far on the way from Election Day Tuesday onward.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Anyone who has trick-or-treating tonight will fare much better than Friday night ones, with mostly cloudy skies but a relatively dry night expected. A broad pesky low pressure system centered over West Virginia continues to slowly move northeastward, and this system combined with a couple weak areas of low pressure lifting northward off the Mid-Atlantic coast may be enough to spark a spotty and "spooky" evening shower in one or two locales. No steady rain is expected however. Evening temps will slowly fall through the 50s, with overnight lows by Sunday morning dipping into the upper 40s.
SUNDAY
That pesky low pressure system to our southwest will finally get a move on for Sunday. The storm system will be lifting northeastward into Upstate New York and northern New England. As it does so, some associated upper level energy will be swinging through the region, and that is going to keep a fair amount of cloud cover around for Sunday with some breaks of sunshine. A couple showers will also remain possible during the day, especially before mid afternoon, however dry times will rule the roost. The breezes also pick up a bit Sunday, with westerly winds around 15 to 20 miles-per-hour, but not as gusty as what we saw with our two storms earlier this week. Highs will be in the lower 60s, seasonable for this time of year. Come Halloween evening, expect skies to clear and evening temps to slowly slide back through the 50s. There may still be a lingering shower right around the start of trick-or-treating for parts of the Poconos and northern New Jersey, however the large majority of the area shouldn't have anything to worry about. Overall, a nice treat is expected weather-wise for Sunday evening candy collectors.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
November begins with some quiet weather on Monday and probably Tuesday as well, with gradually cooler temperatures. Mostly sunny skies are expected Monday followed by a dry cold front moving through late in the day. This is the front that is going to be bringing sweater weather our way for sure for the rest of the week. Highs on Monday will ease back into the upper 50s but then will drop into the low 50s on Election Day Tuesday. The cold front that tracks through Monday will settle to our south for Tuesday and a weak area of low pressure may develop along the boundary and slide toward the coast. If this occurs, we may see a rather cloudy Tuesday, although many will likely stay dry. A few showers may be possible closer to the Mason-Dixon line and south of the there, plus parts of Delaware and southern New Jersey. In general though, there should be no weather issues for getting to the poles on Tuesday.
LATER NEXT WEEK
After that cold front from the beginning of the week passes, the coldest air of the fall so far settles in from Wednesday through Friday. Highs will likely only be around or a few ticks above 50 degrees and some may struggle to even get out of the 40s. Widespread 30s are expected at night for the first time this season and that may also mean many see their first frost of the season. Freeze conditions may even be a possibility for the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. By the end of the week, uncertainty surrounds what will happen with a potential coastal low pressure system. Some guidance has this feature bringing us a windswept rain while others keep the system suppressed and well offshore while high pressure sits overhead leading to plenty of sun and dry weather. We'll split the difference right now and go mostly cloudy skies with a bit of a breeze and a chance for some showers Thursday night into Friday. This part of the forecast is highly subject to change however so stay tuned!
