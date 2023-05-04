It's May the Fourth, Star Wars Day, and a long long time ago in a galaxy far away, there was some sunny and warm weather. Yes, it's been a while, as we haven't hit 60-degrees in a week, and our last 70-degree high was now almost two weeks ago! But good things come to those who wait, and our wait is almost over. We're not quite there yet, as there will still be a shower or two into this evening, and then another shower or two may pop up from midday onward on Friday. However, Friday will see a little more sun than recent days, and we should finally get out of the 50s for the first time this week. But we'll save the more noticeable improvements for the weekend, with mostly sunny skies expected both Saturday and Sunday, the nicest and first entirely dry weekend we've seen since Easter weekend in early April. Not only will it be drier, but milder too, with highs pushing 70° Saturday then pushing past it and into the low to mid 70s for Sunday. Monday looks warm and dry too, before our next chance of rain arrives by Tuesday and somewhat cooler temperatures with a back door cold front nearby for mid-week.
DETAILED FORECAST
