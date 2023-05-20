Weather in a word this May: dry. And despite plenty of clouds and a few showers on Saturday, dry will continue to be the going theme of the forecast through all of next week as well. Saturday’s rainfall didn’t amount to much for most locations, but several to the east in New Jersey and especially towards the Shore did see more noticeable rainfall, up to a half inch in some cases, thanks to a coastal low lifting northward. With all the cloud cover Saturday and a bit of an onshore flow thanks to the coastal low, high temperatures were cooler compared to Friday, generally only reaching the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We’re still not entirely out of the woods for the chance of a few showers this evening ahead of a cold front, but this likely only amounts to a few hundredths of an inch of rain, certainly not enough to alleviate the month-long dryness. No matter how much or how little rain you received Saturday, it may be it through next Saturday, as all of next week looks to feature partly to mostly sunny skies (just a couple days with a very low isolated shower chance at this point) and seasonably and comfortably warm highs generally around 75-80 degrees each day, with comfy overnight lows either side of the 50-degree mark. So enjoy the predominantly nice weather, and keep those garden hoses at the ready.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
While a few showers may linger into the evening ahead of a cold front, that front should sweep them and the associated clouds away, allowing skies to become partly cloudy overnight. There's no cold air behind this front, as it instead warms up for the second half of the weekend. And our overnight low will again be a relatively mild 50-55 degrees as we dry out and clear as the night progresses.
SUNDAY
The sunshine returns on Sunday, as do warmer temperatures, with skies becoming mostly sunny and highs inching up to the upper 70s. A north to northwesterly breeze may be a little gusty at times between 10 and 20 miles-per-hour, but otherwise expect a rather sunny and very comfortable day. So color Sunday the pick weekend day, and there's more days like it through most of next week.
ALL OF NEXT WEEK
Early next week, much like later next week, looks mostly or entirely dry, with an extended stretch of partly to mostly sunny and seasonably warm days with highs mostly around 75-80 degrees and comfy nighttime lows around the 50-degree mark. Rain chances look minimal to near zero, with day-to-day slight variations in the temperatures and winds the only "excitement' for meteorologists to track. In short, a bored meteorologist is usually a good sign of a long period of nice weather. We'll increasingly need the rain, but rain chances look fairly scarce for the foreseeable future. Outside of the small chance of a shower or sprinkle on Monday afternoon/evening and again Wednesday afternoon/evening, it's entirely dry through the week.
MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY WEEKEND (EARLY LOOK)
High pressure should be parked over the Northeast US and Eastern Canada, with a low pressure system or some unsettled weather lurking over the Southeast US or just off the Southeast coast. Those look to be two main players on the holiday weekend weather map. Presuming that is the case, it right now looks like the high will continue to control our weather through at least the start of the weekend Saturday. Thereafter, the high could hold on, at which point we remain warm and dry through Memorial Day. Or, that southeast low could drift north up the coast and bring in more clouds, cooler temperatures, and some rain chances later in the weekend. Both are possible, so right now, it looks like the first half of the holiday weekend would be the nicest, with questions for the second half.
