After a few brighter and sun-filled days, the abundant clouds we began the week with returned to wrap up the work and school week on our Friday. Despite the clouds, we ended the week and coincidentally a rather warm month of January on a milder note, as highs inched back up into the low to mid 40s after a brief shot of seasonably cold temperatures Wednesday night and Thursday. As February begins this weekend, the warmer than average temperatures will persist, but so too will the clouds, at least for most of Saturday and a good part of Sunday as well. But even though the clouds will be plentiful, much of the weekend should remain dry. However, a few showers are possible at just about any time, from the overnight hours tonight and then again later Saturday into Saturday night and then perhaps again later Sunday. So you could call the weekend “unsettled” with the persistent shower chances, despite the fact that most of the time will remain shower-free and any showers that do fall will be scattered and light. But the unsettled weekend will be followed by the pick day of the forecast by far on Monday, both in terms of sunshine and warmth, as we welcome back mostly sunny skies to start next week and see temperatures soar well into the 50s. While the warmth remains for the better part of next week, rain chances will be on the rise as the week progresses, with Wednesday and Thursday looking rather wet.
TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy skies will continue through the overnight hours and into the day on Saturday as well, as we watch a storm out over the ocean remain largely offshore, too far east to have a significant impact on our weather. That being said, areas along and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor towards the shore could see some light rain showers overnight into early Saturday morning. In addition, a separate disturbance back to our west could touch off a rain or snow shower as well. But in between, many of us will remain mostly dry, with lows not far from the freezing mark. Then on Saturday, expect the clouds to remain in place, with a mostly dry morning before a bit of light rain mixed with wet snow possible towards the afternoon or overnight hours. Highs will be in the mid 40s even with all the clouds, above our average high for early February, which is in the upper 30s.
SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY
Another disturbance sliding through late Saturday into Saturday night will be responsible for that bit of light rain or wet snow later Saturday into Saturday night, with perhaps a coating of snow in a few spots Saturday night if the snow showers are persistent enough in any one spot. A little sun is possible Sunday, especially before lunch, but one final disturbance will swing by to our north the second half of the day and that could touch off a spotty rain or snow shower in spots. More noticeable on Sunday will be an increasingly brisk west to northwest breeze that may gust to 25 miles-per-hour, but as there’s no cold air for that wind to usher in, highs will remain in the mid 40s. Granted, that wind will add a little chill to the air the second half of the weekend. So to review, multiple weak disturbances could bring a few showers throughout the weekend, but much of the time will be dry rather than wet.
MONDAY
Ready or not, here they come again. Widespread highs in the mid to even upper 50s are likely to start next week. Monday will be the nicest day of the week by far with a good deal of sunshine, then clouds and rain chances will progressively increase each day through midweek. Tuesday may only bring a shower or two, then Wednesday and Thursday could bring some steadier rain and drizzle with a front nearby and a few low pressures rippling along that front. While we remain on the warmer side of that front most of the week, we could briefly dip onto the colder side on Wednesday and see highs drop into the 40s. Of course, that’s still above average for early February.