Something strange happened early today…it actually felt like late January should early Thursday morning with widespread teens to start the day, this after four of the last five nights didn’t even drop below freezing. And another rare thing happened later Thursday, as high temperatures actually remained in the 30s and seasonably cold for this time of year. That’s only the 7th time in the 40-plus days so far this winter that our highs stayed below 40 degrees. It’s also the last time for quite a while, as another extended stretch of warmer than average temperatures starts Friday and peaks the first half of next week, as highs once again surge into the 50s from Monday through Wednesday. Before that happens, we’ll have to contend with the chance of a rain or snow shower both Friday night and Saturday night, but much of the Groundhog Day and Super Bowl weekend should remain dry, especially the days.
TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY
Sunshine gave way to some increasing higher clouds on Thursday, and some of those clouds will remain with us overnight. It shouldn’t spoil a partly cloudy forecast for our Thursday night, and those high clouds will be enough to keep temperatures up at least a little compared to last night. Still, most of us will drop well into the 20s overnight with light winds and seasonably cold temperatures for one more night. Then we’ll wrap up the work and school week on Friday with high pressure to our north over New England slowly sliding off the coast. While we should manage some sunshine in the morning, clouds will tend to increase and skies trend mostly cloudy as the day progresses. Despite the increased clouds, highs will inch up into the low 40s, and winds will remain light and variable.
FRIDAY NIGHT
A much-talked-about storm will indeed develop as advertised off the East Coast Friday night and Saturday, but should remain mostly out to sea to our southeast also as advertised, having little to no impact on our weather. There’s the chance of a little light rain or rain showers towards the Interstate 95 corridor and the shore on the outer fringes of our “wide right” coastal low, but the steadiest stays out over the ocean. In addition, there’s a weak disturbance to our northwest that could cause a few rain and snow showers, but the bulk of those may remain mostly along and north and west of the Interstate 81 corridor. So while a shower can’t be ruled out anywhere Friday night, much of our area may be mostly dry and sandwiched in between the best precipitation chances. Lows will be in the low 30s as our nighttime temperatures also warm up as well through next week.
THIS WEEKEND
Then comes the start of February this weekend, which also brings Groundhog Day as well as Super Bowl Sunday. Temperature-wise, February picks up right where January left off, with highs expected to be in the low to perhaps mid 40s both weekend days. Saturday looks mostly dry albeit mostly cloudy, while Sunday likely starts with clouds but likely sees at least a little sunshine break through as the day progresses. After our small shower chance Friday night, another similarly small chance for a few rain or snow showers are possible Saturday night with lows again around freezing. As this next disturbance departs early Sunday, the winds will pick up with brisk west to northwest winds expected to wrap up the weekend.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Ready or not, here they come again. Widespread highs in the mid to even upper 50s are likely for the first half of next week, from Monday through Wednesday. Monday will be the nicest day of the three with a good deal of sunshine, then clouds and rain chances will progressively increase each day through midweek. As a cold front approaches Wednesday, it will deliver our best chance of some wet weather. Cooler air arrives later in the week, but it’s cooler and not colder as any deep cold air and snow remain lacking from the long term forecast, as has been the case much of the winter.